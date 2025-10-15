Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

New Morbidelli SC125RE MORBIDELLI PRESS

New Morbidelli SC125RE: A Modern Scooter with Timeless Charm

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO

Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 14:05

Comenta

The historic Italian brand has meticulously crafted the details of its new retro-styled scooter, the SC125RE, to offer a charming image for motorcyclists who appreciate vintage style. At the same time, it has incorporated technological and equipment solutions that make it a practical vehicle for everyday city use.

It features a raised classic-inspired front headlight, a vertical rear light with integrated indicators, and an elegant central dashboard. Under the seat, there is a practical storage space for a helmet or personal items. Its bodywork is available in white and grey colours.

The SC125RE is equipped with a single-cylinder 124.6 cc engine, four-stroke and two-valve, with lateral liquid cooling and EFI electronic injection system. It offers a maximum power of 11 HP at 7,500 rpm and a torque of 11.2 Nm at 5,500 rpm, performance suited for urban use. The transmission is automatic via a continuously variable transmission (CVT), with final drive by trapezoidal belt.

The chassis features a front telescopic fork suspension (85 mm travel) and a rear mono-shock adjustable in five preload positions (88 mm travel). The brakes are disc brakes on both wheels, with a diameter of 200 mm at the front and 190 mm at the rear. The aluminium alloy wheels are fitted with 120/70-12 tyres, both front and rear.

The equipment includes a digital LCD instrument panel, keyless start, USB charging port, and Full LED lighting system (headlight, indicators, and rear light), as well as an integrated emergency light.

The Morbidelli SC125RE measures 1,945 mm in length, 700 mm in width, and 1,155 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,360 mm. Its seat, positioned at 785 mm from the ground, allows for comfortable and secure access for all types of users. The ground clearance is 120 mm, while the curb weight reaches 139 kg. Its tank has a capacity of 7 litres.

The new Morbidelli SC125RE 2025 is now available at official dealerships with a starting price of €2,690.

