New Morbidelli F352: A Twin-Cylinder Streetfighter with Attitude

Morbidelli expands its range of accessible motorcycles available for A2 license holders with the launch of the new F352, a bike with an aggressive aesthetic designed for riders seeking sportiness and versatility for both daily city commuting and weekend getaways.

Equipped with a 349 cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline twin-cylinder engine, the F352 delivers 40.9 hp at 11,000 rpm and 31.5 Nm at 8,500 rpm.

With a dry weight of 175 kg and a steel frame, the cycle part also features a suspension system consisting of a 41 mm inverted fork with 120 mm travel and a 5-stage adjustable Pro-Link monoshock. The braking system includes a 300 mm floating front disc with a 4-piston caliper and a 240 mm rear disc, both with Bosch dual-channel ABS and Expert mode, allowing the rear ABS to be disconnected. The MAXXIS tyres are wide-profile (110/70-17 front and 150/60-17 rear).

The F352 incorporates a 5-inch TFT screen with integrated navigation and Morbidelli Connect, offering full connectivity via app, emergency SOS button, and remote anti-theft system. Additionally, it features three riding modes (Standard, Sport, and Expert) and traction control (TCS) adaptable to each situation.

Its seat height is 790 mm, offering a sporty yet comfortable position. The lighting is LED technology.

It is available in Track Blue, Nero Vulcano, and Bianco Heritage finishes at a price of €3,990 with a 5-year warranty and free insurance for drivers over 25 years old, valid until 30-09-2025.