Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Corte en el Cercanías de Alicante por obras de renovación de la línea
New Morbidelli F352 MORBIDELLI PRESS

New Morbidelli F352: A Twin-Cylinder Streetfighter with Attitude

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 13:05

Morbidelli expands its range of accessible motorcycles available for A2 license holders with the launch of the new F352, a bike with an aggressive aesthetic designed for riders seeking sportiness and versatility for both daily city commuting and weekend getaways.

Equipped with a 349 cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline twin-cylinder engine, the F352 delivers 40.9 hp at 11,000 rpm and 31.5 Nm at 8,500 rpm.

With a dry weight of 175 kg and a steel frame, the cycle part also features a suspension system consisting of a 41 mm inverted fork with 120 mm travel and a 5-stage adjustable Pro-Link monoshock. The braking system includes a 300 mm floating front disc with a 4-piston caliper and a 240 mm rear disc, both with Bosch dual-channel ABS and Expert mode, allowing the rear ABS to be disconnected. The MAXXIS tyres are wide-profile (110/70-17 front and 150/60-17 rear).

The F352 incorporates a 5-inch TFT screen with integrated navigation and Morbidelli Connect, offering full connectivity via app, emergency SOS button, and remote anti-theft system. Additionally, it features three riding modes (Standard, Sport, and Expert) and traction control (TCS) adaptable to each situation.

Its seat height is 790 mm, offering a sporty yet comfortable position. The lighting is LED technology.

It is available in Track Blue, Nero Vulcano, and Bianco Heritage finishes at a price of €3,990 with a 5-year warranty and free insurance for drivers over 25 years old, valid until 30-09-2025.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Más de 260.000 euros en ayudas para favorecer la integración de residentes extranjeros en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 ¿Qué tiempo hará en Alicante en otoño? Aemet hace su predicción
  3. 3 El nuevo macroespacio de música en directo y conciertos en el puerto de Alicante arranca su primera temporada
  4. 4 Alicante transforma el sector de la calle Trento en un gran espacio terciario para comercios y servicios
  5. 5 Un municipio alicantino crea su propia moneda digital para impulsar las ventas del comercio tradicional
  6. 6 El insólito vídeo de una joven paseando una paloma en Torrevieja que se ha vuelto viral: «Cuando tu perro está ocupado»
  7. 7 Muere ahogado un joven de 18 años en la playa del Cocó
  8. 8 San Vicente proyecta un nuevo barrio con más de un millar de viviendas
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este miércoles 24 de septiembre en Alicante
  10. 10 Entra en vigor la rebaja del IBI en Alicante: estas son las bonificaciones y ahorros

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante New Morbidelli F352: A Twin-Cylinder Streetfighter with Attitude

New Morbidelli F352: A Twin-Cylinder Streetfighter with Attitude