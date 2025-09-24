Montesa Unveils its Updated Range: Cota 4RT 301RR, Cota 4RT 260R, and 4Ride

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 15:35 Comenta Share

Montesa has unveiled its 2026 updates, aligning with Euro 5+ regulations: Cota 4RT 301RR, Cota 4RT 260R, and 4Ride (the Race Replica version of the Cota 301RR has been discontinued). The entire range will be available at dealerships from this coming October.

The entire Montesa range is exclusively manufactured at Montesa Honda's facilities in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda (Barcelona), where all production processes are carried out: from engine assembly and plastic injection to the manufacture of the aluminium frame, fuel tank, and swingarm.

Montesa Cota 4RT 301RR 2026 (€10,500)

Ampliar Montesa Cota 4RT 301RR 2026 montesa press

Montesa's flagship model retains its specifications, making it one of the most premium trial bikes. The major novelty is its completely new decoration in turquoise, magenta, and white colours.

It retains its powerful 298cc engine, inherited from the Trial2 World Championship bike, as well as high-end components such as the machined fork yoke, aluminium silencer and frame, high-performance lobed brakes, and carbon protectors.

Montesa Cota 4RT 260R 2026 (€8,000)

Ampliar Montesa Cota 4RT 260R 2026 montesa press

This balanced trial bike maintains the technical specifications of the previous model. It shares many high-end components with the 301RR, such as Showa suspensions, the aluminium silencer and frame, and a design inspired by competition.

For 2026, it features a new decoration in line with the 301RR, but in a more classic palette true to Montesa's DNA: red, black, and white.

Montesa 4Ride 2026 (€8,250)

Ampliar Montesa 4Ride 2026 montesa press

The versatile 4Ride 2026, aimed at trial excursions, incorporates a new exhaust and the aluminium silencer shared with the Cota models.

Additionally, for 2026, the side stand of the Cota model is standardised. Another significant change is the new decoration in black and white with gold details, complemented by gold anodised rims.

New Montesa Accessories Range

A new range of accessories designed for the Cota and 4Ride models is now available at Montesa dealerships. The collection includes mats, a stand (coming soon), seats, and a protective cover, all featuring a red and black design.