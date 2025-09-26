Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

One of the newly installed containers. AM

Monòver unveils seven new textile containers

The containers have been distributed across the urban area and surrounding villages to enhance the service

Inés Rosique

Alicante

Friday, 26 September 2025, 13:50

Monòver Town Hall has undertaken a renewal of textile waste containers by replacing and expanding this network of bins dedicated to textile waste collection. The initiative was carried out through the Department of Environmental and Territorial Policies in collaboration with the CREA Waste Consortium, according to municipal sources.

In total, seven new containers have been strategically placed throughout the city and its villages. This aims to improve service to the public, facilitating the proper disposal of used clothing and footwear for subsequent reuse and recycling. The area councillor, Víctor Fernández, highlighted that this promotes a more sustainable management model aligned with current regulations.

"These new containers are distributed across various neighbourhoods and villages of the municipality. They are installed near selective recycling points in collection islands," stated the councillor.

The specific locations where these containers can be found are: Altea Street, in La Rejuela, Pizarro Street, Ronda del Parque, and Ecociudad. In the villages, they are also located in Hondón, La Romaneta, and Las Cañadas de Don Ciro.

The remaining ones continue to be located on Miguel Hernández Street (CEIP Escriptor Canyís), Vinateros Street, Paseo de las Moreras, Padre Faustino Miguel Avenue, Padre Juan Rico Street, Escritor Cervantes Street, Dr. Fleming Street, José Alfonso Street, Exconvento Street, Segura Street, and Major Street. In Xinorlet (Cervantes Street) and in Casas del Señor (Monòver Avenue).

As Monòver's Environmental Educator has assured, "recycling textiles is very simple: you can deposit used clothes, shoes, bags, belts, household textiles (such as sheets, curtains, towels...), fabrics, and soft toys. All these materials will have a second life and will help reduce waste and prevent CO₂ emissions into the environment."

The institution reminds citizens that it is prohibited to deposit organic waste, packaging, glass, metals, or common rubbish in these containers. Víctor Fernández emphasised that "the collaboration of the entire population is essential for the reuse and recycling of clothing to become a reality. Every piece we deposit counts towards caring for the planet and building a more sustainable future for Monòver."

