Miraculous Rescue at Alicante Port: Woman Saved After Five Minutes in Cardiac Arrest The National Police and Port Authority successfully revived the victim through a swift coordinated cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvre.

National Police and Alicante Port Authority officers have carried out a miraculous rescue at Dock 8 of the city's port. The officers managed to save the life of a woman who jumped into the sea and went into cardiac arrest.

This joint intervention took place at the beginning of the month, specifically at 2:30 a.m. on September 4th. The Cimacc 091 Room of the National Police in Alicante received the alert and dispatched a Provincial Security Brigade to the area.

Upon arrival, the officers found a private security guard, a Port Authority police officer, and a citizen. They had intervened earlier to pull the woman from the water and assist her. It appears the victim had jumped into the sea with suicidal intentions.

The woman was found in the water face down and motionless, and it was known she had been in that state for approximately five minutes.

Key Intervention to Save a Life

After the rescue, they found the woman unconscious, without breathing or pulse. Therefore, they proceeded to position her correctly to initiate cardiopulmonary resuscitation using the 'DESA' medical device.

At that moment, National Police officers arrived, whose collaboration - in coordination with the Alicante Port Authority - was crucial to carry out a relay system that alternated the execution of the CPR manoeuvre every two minutes.

After several cycles, the victim reacted by expelling water from her airways and showing signs of life. The officers managed to maintain vital signs until an ambulance arrived, whose paramedics continued with the assistance, confirming that the intervention of the first responders was crucial to prevent death.

The Victim in Good Condition

During the operation, a security perimeter was established to prevent pedestrians from approaching the area and facilitate the ambulance's arrival. The woman was transported with a reserved prognosis to the General Hospital of Alicante, where her clinical evolution was monitored. Days later, she was discharged without sequelae and in good physical and mental condition.