Helicopter exercises in Alicante.
Helicopter exercises in Alicante. Miguel Guilabert

Military Helicopter Exercises Surprise Alicante Residents

The city witnesses soldiers ascending ropes during a military drill

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 16:11

A military helicopter has surprised numerous residents of Alicante by conducting training maneuvers over the city. The large aircraft, visible from various neighborhoods, captured the attention of onlookers who eagerly recorded the scene with their phones.

During the exercise, several Army personnel descended on ropes from the aircraft, while others ascended in the opposite direction, simulating assault or rescue operations. The sight, observed near the Rabasa barracks, generated significant interest.

Although these are scheduled maneuvers, many residents were surprised by the proximity of the operation, which was executed with precision in a matter of minutes.

One resident shared on social media their memories with this helicopter, a Boeing CH47-Chinook. "It's been a long time since I boarded it, and what beautiful journeys," they recounted, while another user noted that "it's becoming increasingly rare to see them."

Additionally, another resident emphasized the presence and roots of the barracks in the city. "At least once a year, they conduct maneuvers in Rabasa. If you're from Alicante, you'll see it at some point."

These types of exercises are part of the regular preparation of the armed forces for emergency interventions, rescues, or rapid deployments in crisis situations.

