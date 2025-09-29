Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Michelin Revamps Executive Team in Spanish Factories

Canal Motor

Monday, 29 September 2025, 13:25

Michelin has announced changes in the leadership of its operations in Spain and Portugal, appointing new heads for its factories in Valladolid and Aranda de Duero, emphasizing "experience and internal talent in a strategic move" for the region.

From November 1, 2025, Fran Cardona will take over as director of the Michelin Valladolid factory. An industrial engineer with over 25 years of experience at the company, Cardona has held various roles at the Lasarte and Vitoria plants.

His international experience, coordinating operations and continuous improvement in North America, "has established him as a key leader," according to the company. Before this appointment, he led the industrial activity of semi-finished products for the entire American continent.

Meanwhile, J. Bruno Arias will head the Michelin Aranda de Duero factory from December 1, 2025. Arias, also with a quarter-century of experience at the company, has held positions of responsibility at the Lasarte, Valladolid, and Vitoria plants. He now returns to Aranda after serving as director of the Valladolid factory since 2019, making him "a trusted executive with extensive knowledge of Michelin's industrial management in Spain."

Fran Cardona, J. Bruno Arias, and Carlos Abril Barber F. P.

Additionally, from January 1, 2026, Carlos Abril Barber will assume a key position at the Valladolid factory: the direction of industrial activity for agricultural tires. An industrial engineer by training, Abril returns to this role after having led the Aranda de Duero factory since 2022. His previous experience in Vitoria and his tenure as director of agricultural tire activity in Valladolid "endow him with a deep understanding of this sector."

These strategic moves reflect, according to the company, Michelin's commitment to continuity and leadership in its operations, "consolidating its position as a fundamental player in the mobility and innovation industry."

