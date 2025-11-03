Mexican Writer Gonzalo Celorio Wins 2025 Cervantes Prize The award, valued at 125,000 euros, is the most prestigious accolade in Spanish literature.

Miguel Lorenci Monday, 3 November 2025

The jury of the Miguel de Cervantes Spanish Language Literature Prize for 2025 has selected Mexican author Gonzalo Celorio as this year's winner. The prize, valued at 125,000 euros, is the most prestigious accolade in Spanish literature.

Last year, the Cervantes Prize was awarded to Spanish writer Álvaro Pombo, and the year before to Luis Mateo Díez. Previously, it was given to Venezuelan Rafael Cadenas (2022), Uruguayan author Cristina Peri Rossi (2021), two consecutive Spanish writers—Francisco Brines (2020) and Joan Margarit (2019)—and two Latin Americans—Uruguayan Ida Vitale (2018) and Nicaraguan Sergio Ramírez (2017)—breaking the usual alternation of the award.

The roster of recent years is completed with the names of Eduardo Mendoza (2016), Fernando del Paso (2015), Juan Goytisolo (2014), Elena Poniatowska (2013), José Manuel Caballero Bonald (2012), and Nicanor Parra (2011), among others.

In 1976, Jorge Guillén, one of the leading figures of the Generation of '27, received the first of these awards, and since then, there have been 43 other laureates: 20 Spaniards and 22 Latin Americans. Only in 1979 were there two winners, as the prize was awarded 'ex aequo' to Gerardo Diego and Jorge Luis Borges.