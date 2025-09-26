The Metropolitano: A Litmus Test for a Leader Who Only Knows Victory

Ignacio Tylko Madrid Friday, 26 September 2025, 16:51 Comenta Share

Culminating clash on Saturday afternoon. Separated by nine points after just six matches and with very different feelings at the start of the season, the tense capital derby at the Metropolitano serves as a magnificent test to see if this Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso is as fierce and powerful as its numbers suggest, and if Atlético has more football than its disappointing results indicate.

The trends of both teams, the extra day of rest since their last match at the Ciutat de València, the quality of their players, and the greater effort management at Madrid, make the leader the undisputed favourite to conquer the Colchonero stronghold. However, eternal rivalry clashes are different and do not always follow logic. Details, moods, fortune, and even refereeing decisions often prove more decisive than the game itself.

A high-flying encounter with the spotlight on Kylian Mbappé and Julian Alvarez. The Frenchman, a differential leader with seven goals, two from penalties, in six matches. The Spider fell into a slump after scoring a stunning free-kick in the first match against Espanyol, suffered some knee discomfort, and was even annoyed at being substituted in Mallorca, but arrives in great form after his hat-trick against Rayo in Atlético's agonising victory on Wednesday.

The first major test for a Real Madrid that wins everything. Six victories in the league, plus the controversial Champions League win against Olympique de Marseille, and performances that have improved over time. After barely two weeks of pre-season, Xabi Alonso's team found results before their play, but already against Levante, they delivered a complete match. However, the Basque coach warns they are still in the construction phase.

The 14 goals scored and only three conceded show that this Madrid is solid. A modern, supportive, versatile team that presses high, can employ various systems, and handles different aspects of the game well. They kill you attacking and even more so on the counterattack. Xabi has been recovering players and faces the blessed problem of how to give prominence to Bellingham and Camavinga. Even Vinicius, a figure who does not completely satisfy Xabi Alonso, completed the last match without being substituted, scored a stunning goal, and provided an assist.

For now, everything is going well for this Real Madrid where the reinforcements, except for the injured Trent, have been a perfect fit. Carreras seems to have been part of the team for ages. He does everything well and simply, with astonishing calmness and reliability. Huijsen is also magnificent, solid at the back, with great ball distribution and the ability to break pressure lines with his runs. He has barely made mistakes, apart from the one that cost him the controversial red card in San Sebastián. And what to say about Mastantuono, very mature at 18 and increasingly established as a starter. The former River player possesses class, personality, dribbling, work rate, range, and goal.

On paper, the three will be very challenged against an Atlético that appeals to the Metropolitano cauldron. It is true that Cholo Simeone has not found the right formula and has suffered key absences like Thiago Almada, pivot Johnny Cardoso, and especially Álex Baena, now recovered from a muscle injury and appendicitis surgery, but without minutes since the first match in mid-August. The derby is marked in red for his return, but starting him is risky. Another significant doubt lies in the left-back position, where Ruggeri does not convince, Galán remains at the club because Nottingham Forest backed out at the last minute, and Cholo has been placing the Slovak David Hancko there, more of a left centre-back than a wing-back.

"Potent Atmosphere"

With the memory still fresh of the lighters thrown by ultras at Courtois last season, another heated derby is expected, "with that potent atmosphere" Xabi referred to in the pre-match. On the local side, no one forgets the elimination suffered in the last 16 of the previous Champions League and that penalty annulled to Julian Alvarez for a misinterpretation of the double touch, as later acknowledged by the International Board when clarifying the rule and ordering such kicks to be retaken if they end in a goal.

This will be Xabi Alonso's third visit as a coach to the Metropolitano, where he has yet to taste victory. With Bayer Leverkusen, he drew (2-2) in the 22-23 Champions League, a match marked by Yannick Carrasco's late penalty miss that preceded Atlético's group stage elimination a matchday later in Porto. Last season, in the seventh group stage match, the Colchoneros won 2-1.

Probable line-ups

Atlético: Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko, Giuliano, Koke, Barrios, Gallagher, Nico González, and Julian Alvarez.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler, Mastantuono, Mbappé, and Vinicius.

Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas (Castilla-La Mancha).

Kick-off: 16:15 h.

TV: DAZN.