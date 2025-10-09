The Meritorious Players of the National Team Embrace the Challenge Recently added Jesús Rodríguez and De Frutos, along with returning players Borja Iglesias, Barrios, and Llorente, aim to seize the opportunity presented by absences to secure their positions.

José Manuel Andrés Madrid Thursday, 9 October 2025, 17:20 Comenta Share

The wave of absences in the Spanish national team also brings a positive implication. From the perspective of a half-empty glass, La Roja loses key players crucial for securing a spot in next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. From the half-full glass perspective, the absences and the relatively manageable opponents, Georgia and Bulgaria, provide an excellent opportunity for some promising players to enhance their reputation in the team and strengthen the enviable depth available to Luis de la Fuente.

The coach, missing key players like Carvajal, Huijsen, Rodri, Lamine Yamal, or Nico Williams, as well as interesting additions like Fabián Ruiz, Fermín López, or Gavi, has resorted to his contacts to rebuild his squad with a mix of young players who have recently made their debut for La Roja and more seasoned players who haven't worn the demanding Spanish jersey for some time.

Among those who are still relatively new to this level is Jesús Rodríguez, who debuted in a La Roja training camp in September and played eleven minutes in the match against Bulgaria, marking the start of the World Cup qualifying phase. The Andalusian winger, closely followed by De la Fuente during his time with Santi Denia's under-21 team, has earned his place due to his influence at Como under Cesc Fàbregas and the absence of Nico Williams, the undisputed left flank leader in the Spanish attack.

The Real Betis academy graduate, just 19 years old, celebrates his quick adaptation to 'calcio' despite the weight of a significant transfer fee (€22.5 million) and is once again part of a top-level group. "In both the first call-up and this one, my teammates have welcomed me incredibly well," the Sevillian reflected on his adaptation to the training camp. "Every time I come here, I give it my all because it's a source of pride for me," he added. "Cesc advised me to make myself noticed, to maintain my boldness, as that's why I've been called up, and that way, I'll have more chances to return next time," he explained regarding the advice from his coach at Como, a true legend of the Spanish national team.

In a nearly identical situation is Jorge de Frutos, who also made his debut as a full international in the previous FIFA window and played 22 minutes in the rout against Turkey in Bursa, Spain's last match to date. However, the Segovian's journey to La Roja has been quite different.

The native of Navares de Enmedio, a village with fewer than a hundred inhabitants, broke into the elite late, at 28, after an unusual journey, having reached the top division at 22 directly from the third tier, and has gradually established himself in the top flight, first with Levante and then with Rayo Vallecano, his definitive springboard. "I think this is something to enjoy. For me, it's a dream to be here. I believe I represent all my teammates for the season we had last year," explained the versatile attacker, who can play as a right winger or even forward, increasing his chances of getting minutes.

Returns

The cases of other players with limited experience in La Roja, but now returning after prolonged absences, are different. This is the situation for Borja Iglesias, called up twice: in September 2022 by Luis Enrique and in March 2023 by De la Fuente. The Panda played 27 minutes in the 2022-23 Nations League match against Switzerland in La Romareda and 24 more in the tough defeat in Scotland, which shook the foundations of the era with the Riojan at the helm from the outset.

Pablo Barrios hasn't had to wait as long, but he also went nearly a year without appearing at Las Rozas. The Atlético midfielder, indispensable for Simeone this season, was called up in November 2024 and played 11 minutes in the match against Switzerland in Tenerife, during the group stage of the 2024-25 Nations League, a limited international journey that he now has the chance to expand.

Marcos Llorente, his teammate at Atlético, has much more experience with the national team, having been capped 19 times and part of the squads for the multi-host Euro 2021 and the Qatar World Cup, both under Luis Enrique. However, with the arrival of Luis de la Fuente, the Atlético player was dropped from the squads and only made the pre-list for the Euro 2024 in Germany, ultimately missing out after playing the first half of the preparatory match against a weak Andorra.