Mercedes GLC Plug-in Hybrid Diesel: The Grand Tourer of the Future

In the early 20th century, as cars began to cover longer distances, manufacturers developed what would become known as 'grand tourers', designed for fast and comfortable road travel. Cabin soundproofing, plush seats, and durable suspensions were all elements that began to appear in models of the era, turning them into status symbols.

Today, a grand tourer doesn't make much sense: any car can maintain 150 km/h for extended periods without much strain, though some do it better than others. The Germans, always concerned with precision and punctuality, developed chassis capable of withstanding high speeds and engines capable of delivering them quickly.

If there is one manufacturer that has perfected the formula, it is Mercedes-Benz. And although SUVs have replaced sedans as the most popular silhouettes and manufacturers are turning towards electrification, the essence remains the same: to go far, fast.

The answer to modern problems from the star brand is the GLC 300 de, one of the few plug-in hybrid diesel options on the market. Typically, manufacturers opt to pair gasoline engines with their hybrid systems because they are more compact and mechanically simpler, but the combination of diesel with electricity allows for truly frugal consumption, easily achieving averages of 1.5 litres per 100 kilometres.

Moreover, the power of the set is not negligible: the GLC 300de delivers 333 horsepower and reaches 100 kilometres per hour in 6.8 seconds, despite its 2.4 tonnes of weight, largely due to carrying the battery, which also takes up trunk space. It remains spacious, but has an unusual curvature.

Ampliar The GLC's intelligent headlights detect traffic and adjust to avoid dazzling. Mercedes-Benz

The GLC can travel 120 kilometres in fully electric mode, earning it the DGT's Zero label and driving modes that take some getting used to. By default, the car will move electrically until it needs the engine's power or it runs out.

The Comfort mode is non-existent and is replaced by Hybrid, which features more presence of the combustion engine, just like in Sport, which, besides making it more aggressive, also stiffens the suspensions and steering. Finally, there's a new one called Battery Hold, which allows maintaining the battery's charge state in case it is needed later.

Charging it to 100% takes about an hour on a 20 kW DC outlet, although it is possible to momentarily increase the power it accepts to reduce waiting time.

The automotive industry is so competitive that it requires updating or dying, and the GLC is the star brand's successful bet—being one of the best-selling models—to face a market saturated with interesting offers. It is well-balanced in almost every aspect, and with the consumption it presents, it's easy to think of making long trips with it.