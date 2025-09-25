Mercedes Plant in Vitoria Ready to Produce New VLE

Juan Roig Valor Thursday, 25 September 2025, 11:05 Comenta Share

Production of the new generation of Mercedes-Benz vans at the Vitoria factory is imminent. The VLE, joining the rotation with the Vito and the V-Class, will begin production at the end of the year, aiming for market release in 2026.

"We have taken the VLE from initial conceptual considerations to production maturity in record time. Throughout the development process, we have systematically used innovative digital methods, creating significant efficiencies. Employees from cross-functional teams and different countries have set standards in this regard. We will present the result in the first half of 2026," stated Thomas Klein, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

The VLE is integrated into the ongoing production at the Vitoria plant, initially as an electric vehicle, later also with a state-of-the-art combustion engine. This means different Mercedes-Benz vehicle models roll off the same assembly line with complete flexibility.

To achieve this, all production processes were thoroughly reviewed and adapted to be digital, flexible, efficient, and sustainable. Thanks to extensive investments in the Mercedes-Benz plant in Vitoria, a new and modern body shell assembly hall and a new paint shop have been created. The current final assembly hall has also been extensively modernised during ongoing production operations.

As in all centres of the Mercedes-Benz Vans production network, the operation of the Alava plant is carbon neutral; electricity purchased has been entirely from renewable sources since 2013. Additionally, a photovoltaic system was installed to generate green electricity. It also uses geothermal energy to heat buildings and harnesses residual heat generated during vehicle painting.

The electric VLE combines the best of both worlds: it offers limousine-like driving behaviour with the versatility of a minivan. The focus is primarily on customer-added value, which is of paramount importance to Mercedes-Benz.

In terms of design, variability, and suitability for everyday use, the VLE will optimally meet the needs and requirements of customers. With up to eight seats, the VLE range will span from practical vehicles for families and customers with an active lifestyle to exclusive limousines.

The VLE is the first vehicle based on the newly developed, modular, and scalable van architecture. The VLE has successfully passed the main milestones of the development program and has demonstrated its uncompromising efficiency, as well as its sedan-like driving characteristics.

Aerodynamic records were achieved in the wind tunnel, and it has reached milestones such as completing a journey from Stuttgart to Rome via the Alps, requiring only two 15-minute charging stops.