Mercedes G-Class: Testing One of the World's Best Off-Road Vehicles

AutoScout24

Thursday, 18 September 2025, 14:21

The Mercedes G-Class is one of the most iconic models from the German brand. In production since 1979, it has maintained an unmistakable silhouette that makes it an automotive icon. This test features both the AMG 63 version and the electric variant, two modern interpretations of a car with a rich history.

Its design has barely changed over the years, adhering to the philosophy of maintaining a solid identity, much like Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Although Mercedes has incorporated technological advancements and comfort improvements, the essence of the G-Class remains the same: robustness, character, and exclusivity.

The AMG 63 version stands out for its power and performance, with a V8 engine that offers a unique driving experience. It is an off-road vehicle capable of tackling any terrain, but also a luxury vehicle designed for those seeking intense sensations on the road.

On the other hand, the arrival of the electric variant demonstrates how Mercedes adapts its classics to modern times. Without losing the essence of the original model, this version aims to offer a sustainable alternative without compromising the design or the imposing presence of the G-Class.

Ultimately, the Mercedes G-Class is much more than a car: it is a piece of motoring history that continues to evolve without losing its DNA. Both in its AMG and electric versions, this model combines tradition and modernity, establishing itself as an absolute benchmark in the automotive world.

