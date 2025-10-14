Mercedes-Benz E-Class: A Family Car to Aspire To

Juan Roig Valor Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

After a week driving the Mercedes E-Class, I've come to the heavy realisation that I've grown older. Of the hundreds of vehicles I've tested, what I now value is boot space, smooth driving, ease of entry, a good sound system, and low fuel consumption. It's a dad's car, and lately, I can't stop thinking about it. This can only mean I might have an unknown offspring somewhere in the world.

Jokes aside, the German brand is known for taking things seriously in almost every aspect, and in a model that is the emblem of the Teutonic sedan, this is paramount. Its competitors are its historical rivals: BMW's 5 Series and Audi's A6, cars that exude decades of technical development and where the competition for market share is fierce.

The E-Class is available in sedan and estate body styles, but it's the latter that's the one to go for: just the boot capacity (615 litres) allows for planning trips with bulky items with great ease: skis and guitars, everything fits without issue.

Of course, the interior is an excellent place to travel. The seats are plush – now standard with synthetic leather, but genuine leather is an option – and the cabin's soundproofing is exceptional, allowing you to enjoy its powerful 14-speaker Burmeister system with pristine clarity.

There are several engine options, all with some form of hybridisation. My test unit was the 220d, a diesel engine with a 48-volt electrical system that achieves consumption of less than 6 litres per 100 kilometres and delivers 200 horsepower with whispering smoothness.

Ampliar The E-Class style is always sober and timeless Mercedes Benz

This is not a car to listen to the roar of the engine, but it boasts an acceleration of 8 seconds to reach 100 km/h, which is not negligible. The top speed is limited to 220 km/h, and thanks to the chassis and sophisticated air suspensions, the E-Class can maintain a brisk pace on the road for extended periods, making it a great vehicle for frequent travellers.

Mercedes-Benz can be criticised for being a conservative brand in its decisions. Its aesthetic changes are few and measured, which means they always age well. However, the German company faces a crisis and aims to reduce the average age of its customers. Therefore, it has strongly committed to modern and technological interiors, which remain comfortable and sober.

Ampliar Inside, the E-Class is modern and elegant Mercedes Benz

The multimedia system features a large screen, and the passenger can have one exclusively for themselves, an optional equipment costing 1,873 euros – dispensable, as it doesn't add much. Additionally, there's the Mercedes Me voice assistant, which can be intrusive if conversations are held inside the cabin. It's advisable to deactivate it by default and only activate it with a voice command.

The diesel estate E-Class starts at 68,000 euros, but it can easily reach 90,000 if you're not careful with optional equipment. These are the only drawbacks I find with the car: a voice assistant that hinders more than it helps and a price that spirals if you want it well-equipped. But once you drive it, it's easy to forget these issues.