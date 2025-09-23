Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Welcome beer tasting by Activando. TA

Mercalicante Continues Expansion with Arrival of Activando

The company, specialising in outsourcing tasks for the hospitality sector, has established its headquarters in the food cluster

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 10:57

Mercalicante continues its expansion by adding a new company. Following its recent announcement of the commencement of space allocation for its new warehouse of over 5,500 square metres, the company Activando has decided to set up its headquarters on the ground floor of warehouse 2, along with an additional module for its daily operations within the same premises.

This firm specialises in outsourcing personnel services linked to the hospitality, restaurant, and food channels, as well as in headhunting consultancy and recruitment processes for companies in the sector. Its decision to settle in the food park is part of a strategy to be closer to its clients and collaborators.

The general director of Mercalicante, Dolores Mejía, has positively assessed the incorporation of new companies into the premises and "the growing interest it arouses among companies." In this regard, Mejía has emphasised that more and more firms in the hospitality sector are choosing Mercalicante.

"This trend aligns with the recent expansion of the premises and the approval of the specifications that will allow the tendering of more than 5,500 square metres of warehouse, creating new opportunities for food and logistics companies looking to grow from a competitive and well-connected environment," remarked the general director.

As part of the company's arrival, Activando has organised a professional beer tasting with Beers and Beers and Mercalicante, where 25 hospitality establishments participated. This initiative is part of the shared objective of Mercalicante and Activando to support the local hospitality sector and generate business opportunities for businesses linked to the channel.

