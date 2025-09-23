Mercadona to Purchase 9,000 Tonnes of Grapes from Alicante Suppliers in 2025 This represents an increase of nearly 30% compared to the previous campaign

Mercadona plans to purchase over 9,000 tonnes of grapes in 2025 from Alicante suppliers, nearly 30% more than last year when it acquired 7,000 tonnes. The company, committed to offering local products, collaborates with suppliers Ignacio Prieto (Aspe, Alicante) and Uvasdoce (Monforte del Cid, Alicante).

The Alicante campaign runs from early July to late November. During this period, customers from any part of Spain and Portugal will be able to purchase grapes from Alicante fields.

In 2024, Mercadona's purchases in Spain reached a value of 29 billion euros. Additionally, the company supports various initiatives by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA) related to local products.

Furthermore, Mercadona advocates for fair commercial practices and has been committed to the Code of Good Commercial Practices in Food Contracting for years. This voluntary agreement, which represents a new step in promoting fair commercial practices, is part of the Law on Measures to Improve the Functioning of the Food Chain and is promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA) in collaboration with various associations throughout the national agri-food chain.

Grapes have high nutritional value as they are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. They are low in calories, and their high water content helps keep the body hydrated.