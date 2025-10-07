Mercadona Innovates with Salted Roasted Almonds

Ismael Martinez Alicante Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 12:01 Comenta Share

Mercadona continues to advance, as it emphasizes, in its commitment to offer the highest quality in every product, which involves 'a process of continuous improvement' to meet the needs of the 'Boss' (as the customer is internally referred to). Among the latest developments are the new salted roasted almonds, produced by the specialist supplier Importaco in Valencia.

This change marks the arrival of a unique salted and roasted almond to the company's shelves. unique in the market. 'This is achieved by listening to our customers with the aim of offering a more attractive, simple, and pleasant product to consume, as there is no need to peel the almond. Thanks to its flavour and optimal roasting and salting, a very tasty and crunchy product has been achieved, ideal as an aperitif or essential snack,' highlights Cristina Córdoba, Mercadona's nut specialist.

The most notable feature of this almond, highly demanded by those who include nuts in their diet, is its optimal roasting and salting. Additionally, it is presented in a zip-lock format, ensuring better preservation. These improvements are part of Mercadona's strategy to maintain a dynamic assortment, developed product by product from the 'Boss' (customer) backwards. In this regard, the company emphasizes that it works hand in hand with more than 2,100 leading suppliers and specialist inter-suppliers to offer an efficient assortment, of the highest quality, and at an unbeatable price.

The Total Quality Model of Mercadona aims, as the company details, to guarantee robust quality and maximum food safety in all products in its range. To achieve this, it has been committed to specialization for years, working closely with specialist suppliers and inter-suppliers not only to meet the needs of its 'Bosses' (customers) but to do so with the best possible solution, the one that gives them the possibility to succeed: an efficient assortment with robust quality, with absolute guarantees in terms of food safety and sustainability, and also at an unbeatable price.