Mazón visits Pilar de la Horadada after heavy rains hit the municipality The head of the Consell has thanked all the personnel in the area and urged for 'maximum caution'

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Saturday, 11 October 2025, 14:55

The President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has travelled to Pilar de la Horadada, along with the Vice President of the Alicante Provincial Council, Ana Serna. The area has been the most affected by the heavy rains brought by storm Alice. There, the town's mayor, José María Pérez, informed them of the latest situation and the special deployment in place.

The head of the Consell has toured some of the areas most affected by the floods, according to a statement from the Generalitat.

Specifically, after visiting the facilities of the Local Police in the municipality, he went to the area of El Mojón, where the council has placed sandbags to prevent the river from overflowing, and later, he went to the dry riverbed at the Mil Palmeras estuary to check its condition. Finally, he visited the state of the transfer canal in the Rufines area.

Mazón has expressed gratitude for the work of all the personnel working in the area and highlighted the 'swift' action of the Pilar de la Horadada Town Council in preventing and evacuating around 70 residents due to the risk of the Tajo-Segura canal overflowing, who are now back in their homes.

Furthermore, the president has emphasized the 'importance' of maintaining clean and well-maintained riverbeds and ravines, especially during the rainy season.

He also urged the public to exercise 'maximum caution' and stay informed about weather conditions through the Generalitat's Emergency area, as well as other official channels, during the ongoing rain episode affecting the Valencian Community.