Mazón Monitors Storms and Rainfall in the Valencian Community from Alicante The head of the Consell held a virtual meeting with the heads of Emergencies and Infrastructure to assess the situation following the heavy downpours.

The President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, held a virtual meeting at the Consell headquarters in Alicante with the Minister of Emergencies and Interior, Juan Carlos Valderrama, and the Minister of Environment, Infrastructure, and Territory, Vicente Martínez Mus, to assess the situation following the intense rainfall recorded in the Valencian Community.

Attending the meeting with the President were the Regional Secretary of Infrastructure and Transport, Javier Sendra, and the Director General of Coordination of Prevention, Firefighting, and Rescue Services of the Valencian Community, Alberto Martín. Also present were the President of the Valencia Provincial Council, Vicente Mompó, the President of the Alicante Provincial Council, Toni Pérez, the President of the Castellón Provincial Council, Marta Barrachina, and the Regional Secretary of Emergencies and Interior, Irene Rodríguez, the Director General of Road Infrastructure , Mª José Martínez, the Mayor of Carcaixent, Carolina Almiñana, and the Deputy for Emergencies of Castellón.

The Minister of Emergencies updated the head of the Consell on the latest developments regarding the rain and storm episode in our territory, as well as the measures taken and forecasts for the coming hours.

In the area of mobility, Martínez Mus reported that all Metrovalencia lines resumed normal operations this Sunday following disruptions caused by the recent rains.

Due to flooding or landslides, the L1 line between Torrent and Castelló de la Ribera and between Empalme and Bétera had to be temporarily suspended. Among others, the L2 line was also affected between Paterna and Lliria, which led to the mobilization of various teams to, for example, remove trees from the tracks and pump out water.

Simultaneously, Metrovalencia mobilized buses to ensure the maximum number of possible journeys and even managed to provide night service across much of the network. As for the TRAM d'Alacant, the service was provided as planned, with no significant incidents over the past two days.

The Generalitat resolved 335 incidents on the regional road network during the recent rainfall episode, and today actions continue as notifications of temporary closures are received.

The Mobility Services Management Centre (CEGESEM) of the Department of Environment, Infrastructure, and Territory confirmed that rapid action was taken after mobilizing conservation brigades on roads affected by flooding and landslides, allowing almost the entire regional network to reopen. This morning, actions continue in areas of waterlogging, especially in the north of the Castellón province and roads like the CV-15 in Els Rosildos (Serra d'En Galceràn).

Despite all the actions, the overall assessment is that there have been no major notable incidents during these days, and almost all of the Generalitat's roads are open to traffic. The main issues occurred in regions such as Vega Baja (CV-900, CV-920, CV-925, CV-940, CV-942, CV-949, CV-95, CV-950), although incidents were also recorded in La Ribera Alta (CV-520, CV-525), La Costera (CV-598, CV-645), or El Vinalopó Mitjà (CV-835, CV-84), among others.