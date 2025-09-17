Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, and the President of the Provincial Council and Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Pérez, at the presentation of Benidorm Fest 2025. Efe

Mazón assures Generalitat's support for Benidorm Fest: 'It's a star product'

The Department of Tourism has allocated a budget of 1.5 million euros for the event

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 13:05

Spain may or may not participate in Eurovision, following RTVE's approval of the ban on Israel, but the Benidorm Fest will continue. This festival, a precursor to the song contest, was created to select the national representative for Europe. Over five years, it has become a 'star and successful product' for the Valencian Community. Therefore, the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has assured the Consell's support for Benidorm Fest 2026, no matter what.

This was stated by the head of the Consell upon his arrival at the Palau de la Generalitat on Wednesday, a day after RTVE's Board of Directors approved the proposal to withdraw Spain from the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, which will be held in Vienna (Austria), if Israel is part of the competition. However, the corporation has announced that this decision 'does not alter the plans' regarding the Benidorm Fest.

The Department of Tourism of the Generalitat Valenciana has allocated a budget of 1.5 million euros for the event, intending to 'maintain the same format as previous years.'

When asked if the Generalitat will continue its support for the festival, Carlos Mazón responded: 'Of course, yes. The Benidorm Fest is a star product, a successful product, offering the best of ourselves, not only for Benidorm, not just for our tourism, but for the entire music industry, creativity, and Valencian and Spanish talent.'

Having said this, he expressed confidence that the Consell could coordinate 'at least in this' with the Government of Spain and insisted that 'it must be so, it should be so.' 'That will be our stance in meetings we may have with the Government, to see if we can coordinate here. Certainly, this is clear,' he stated. 'All, all, all our support,' he added.

