'Maruja': A Tale of Solitude Bringing Alicante's Voice to San Sebastián The cinematic piece, which has already participated in 74 national and international festivals and has garnered 13 awards, is part of a sensitisation initiative by the Department of Elderly Affairs.

A.H. Alicante Saturday, 20 September 2025, 13:50 Comenta Share

The short film 'Maruja', part of Alicante City Council's 'Consider Them' campaign to raise awareness about the issue of unwanted loneliness among the elderly, has been selected to compete in the short film section of the San Sebastián Film Festival, one of the most prestigious in the national scene.

The short, directed by Álvaro García Company, is one of the six finalists in this section, and the director will present it in person in San Sebastián next Monday, September 22. The winners will be announced on Saturday, the 27th.

The Councillor for Elderly Affairs, Begoña León, highlights that the short film, with which Alicante City Council and Grupoidex aim to raise awareness about unwanted loneliness among the elderly, "continues to achieve success at national and international film festivals, thus providing great visibility to this reality that concerns us all and contributes to our efforts to eradicate it through various actions."

'Maruja', which can be viewed on the website tenlosencuenta.es, is a short film produced by Grupoidex and its production centre, Racords Films. It tells the story of an 80-year-old woman, played by actress María José Alfonso, who has lost her husband and spends her days without human contact, but occasionally receives calls from telemarketers who help her combat that unwanted loneliness. So far, the short film has been selected to participate in 74 national and international festivals and has received 13 awards.

León explains that the successful 'Consider Them' campaign is an initiative framed within "the various actions that we, from the City Council, carry out to help combat unwanted loneliness among our elderly." In this regard, she recalls that they have doubled the activities, courses, and workshops that will soon begin in our senior centres and will soon launch a specific programme that will provide a multidisciplinary team to accompany the elderly in their neighbourhoods, detect risk cases, conduct home visits, support their socialisation, and organise activities to reconnect them with their surroundings.