Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Still from the short film 'Maruja'. AA

'Maruja': A Tale of Solitude Bringing Alicante's Voice to San Sebastián

The cinematic piece, which has already participated in 74 national and international festivals and has garnered 13 awards, is part of a sensitisation initiative by the Department of Elderly Affairs.

A.H.

Alicante

Saturday, 20 September 2025, 13:50

The short film 'Maruja', part of Alicante City Council's 'Consider Them' campaign to raise awareness about the issue of unwanted loneliness among the elderly, has been selected to compete in the short film section of the San Sebastián Film Festival, one of the most prestigious in the national scene.

The short, directed by Álvaro García Company, is one of the six finalists in this section, and the director will present it in person in San Sebastián next Monday, September 22. The winners will be announced on Saturday, the 27th.

The Councillor for Elderly Affairs, Begoña León, highlights that the short film, with which Alicante City Council and Grupoidex aim to raise awareness about unwanted loneliness among the elderly, "continues to achieve success at national and international film festivals, thus providing great visibility to this reality that concerns us all and contributes to our efforts to eradicate it through various actions."

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

'Maruja', which can be viewed on the website tenlosencuenta.es, is a short film produced by Grupoidex and its production centre, Racords Films. It tells the story of an 80-year-old woman, played by actress María José Alfonso, who has lost her husband and spends her days without human contact, but occasionally receives calls from telemarketers who help her combat that unwanted loneliness. So far, the short film has been selected to participate in 74 national and international festivals and has received 13 awards.

León explains that the successful 'Consider Them' campaign is an initiative framed within "the various actions that we, from the City Council, carry out to help combat unwanted loneliness among our elderly." In this regard, she recalls that they have doubled the activities, courses, and workshops that will soon begin in our senior centres and will soon launch a specific programme that will provide a multidisciplinary team to accompany the elderly in their neighbourhoods, detect risk cases, conduct home visits, support their socialisation, and organise activities to reconnect them with their surroundings.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 El castillo del cártel de los Balcanes: los GEO asaltan la fortaleza de la marihuana en el Levante
  2. 2 Planes para el fin de semana en Alicante: catas de vino y degustaciones gastronómicas en pleno centro
  3. 3 La pericana, una receta sencilla y llena de sorpresas
  4. 4 Un ciberataque europeo provoca retrasos de hasta cuatro horas en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  5. 5 Alicante elimina el riesgo de avenidas y abre vías de evacuación de aguas ante lluvias fuertes
  6. 6 Alicante se rinde al vino: así fue la gran fiesta de Quintana con gastronomía, música y comercios locales
  7. 7 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este sábado 20 de septiembre en Alicante
  8. 8 ¿Qué tienen en común las croquetas y el arroz de Alicante? Aquí la respuesta
  9. 9 Los bomberos rescatan en helicóptero a una senderista tras sufrir una lesión en Finestrat
  10. 10 Morant destaca en Torrevieja el liderazgo del PSOE en la lucha contra el genocidio en Palestina y critica la postura de otros partidos

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante 'Maruja': A Tale of Solitude Bringing Alicante's Voice to San Sebastián

&#039;Maruja&#039;: A Tale of Solitude Bringing Alicante&#039;s Voice to San Sebastián