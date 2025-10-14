Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Panoramic view of the floodable La Marjal Park in Alicante. TA

La Marjal Park Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary with a Festive Event

The event will feature exhibitions with Lucentum Alicante and Judo Club Alicante, among other sports, along with live music, theatre, and birdwatching tours.

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 13:06

El Parque La Marjal de Alicante culminates its tenth anniversary celebrations this Sunday, 19th October, with a grand public event organized by Aguas de Alicante and the City Council from 11 AM to 3 PM. This event will conclude a year of commemorations with a diverse program of activities for all audiences.

The park entrance will feature an Information Point where visitors can learn firsthand how this pioneering infrastructure operates nationally and internationally during floods, and how it has become a paradise for biodiversity over the years.

In addition to learning about the infrastructure, visitors can enjoy a variety of activities related to different fields. In sports and healthy habits, there will be exhibitions of Basketball (Lucentum Alicante); Judo (Judo Club Alicante: Escuela de Judo Isabel Fernández); Football (Club de Fútbol Sporting Plaza de Argel Alicante); Handball (Fundación Balonmano Agustinos Alicante); and Yoga classes (Santosha).

In a more educational and playful setting, children will have the opportunity to enjoy environmental workshops throughout the morning, as well as the theatrical show 'Ciencia Divertida'.

There will also be water tastings where participants can learn to recognize waters from different sources and debunk some popular myths about the water that reaches our homes. In groups, participants in this activity will learn the proper procedure for tasting different types of water, enabling them to taste and differentiate them, as they come from various origins.

Regarding the more than 120 bird species identified in the park, various birdwatching tours and participation in scientific bird banding will be available at different times.

Cultural and Artistic

In the cultural and artistic section, the morning agenda will allow attendees to enjoy several urban dance masterclasses open to all, as well as craft workshops (led by Centro San Rafael). The entire event will also be enlivened at various points in the park with musical performances by emerging Alicante artists selected by Aguas de Alicante.

The morning will be immortalized by a group of local artists who will create their works throughout the morning from the park's various viewpoints, drawing inspiration from the surroundings.

Regarding gastronomy, visitors can enjoy a free Alicante rice dish prepared by Riquelme for all attendees at the park entrance from 1:30 PM.

