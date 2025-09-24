Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Maria Jimenez's son, Alejandro Sancho EP

Maria Jimenez's Son Sells Mother's Jewellery

A total of 14 accessories are available for purchase, with prices ranging from 15 to 90 euros

Joaquina Dueñas

Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 13:25

Maria Jimenez passed away on September 7, 2023, leaving behind not only an eternal legacy in music history but also numerous personal belongings. Now, two years later, her son has decided to put them up for sale. Alejandro Sancho, the son she had with Pepe Sancho, has made available to the public eleven necklaces and a bracelet from the popular singer, with prices ranging from 15 to 90 euros, of which only five pieces remain.

The jewellery, available on Maria Jimenez's official website, where merchandise such as t-shirts and mugs are also sold, has been well-received. Many fans have sent messages of support to Alejandro Sancho. However, some have criticised him for parting with such personal items. In response, he has assured that he wants admirers to enjoy them.

This is not the only initiative Alejandro has undertaken with his mother's legacy. This summer, he rented out part of Maria Jimenez's house in Chiclana de la Frontera, which consists of four independent apartments designed by her.

