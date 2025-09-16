Margarita del Val inaugurates new Vida UMH programme with Eureka! The CSIC virologist will launch a series of workshops, clubs, and major events across the four UMH campuses

Margarita del Val, a virologist and immunologist from the CSIC and future Doctor Honoris Causa of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche (UMH), will inaugurate the new Vida UMH programme this Wednesday, 17th September, with the event Eureka! This is a free event open to the public. The gathering, presented by Santi García Cremades, will take place at 6:00 PM in the Salón de Grados of the Arenals building on the Elche campus.

The Vida UMH programme was launched in October 2021 by the Vice-Rectorate for Students and Coordination with the aim of revitalising university life and fostering connections among groups with shared interests. Since then, it has expanded to include over 50 multidisciplinary workshops and major events that will continue until December across the four UMH campuses.

The new programme offers a variety of unique proposals, ranging from hot air balloon rides and gastro-environmental getaways to workshops on camera expression, DIY, watercolour, and patchwork. There will also be group fun with Trivial evenings, FIFA or Mario Kart competitions, and culinary experiences such as themed tastings or Asian and Mexican cooking workshops.

Alongside the activities of the Schools and Clubs, Vida UMH incorporates musical performances and events open to the public. Highlights include the UMHFest, featuring a performance by Noan, and Eureka! Music and Science gatherings, which will feature renowned science communicators such as Alba Moreno (@fisicamr), Javier Santaolalla (@jasantaolalla), and José Luis Crespo (@quantumfracture). Additionally, cardiologist José Abellán will deliver the talk "Choose Talent" at the Sant Joan d'Alacant campus, while the podcast "De perdidos al río" will be recorded at the Elche campus with sexologist Marta Torres (@martatorressexologa) and psychologist Alejandro Villena (@alejandrovillenapsicologia).

The programme will be rounded off with the presentation of the MINE Fashion Institute, the new fashion institute of UMH, which will take place at the Santa Bárbara Castle in Alicante.