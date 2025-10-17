Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia Soar in Australia

Jesús Gutiérrez Friday, 17 October 2025, 08:40 Comenta Share

Phillip Island circuit welcomed the world championship paddock with wind, cold, and rain-soaked asphalt from the previous night. True to its legend of experiencing four seasons in one day, the day ended with sunshine and a slightly more pleasant temperature, allowing the MotoGP bikes to fly in the final minutes of practice. Eleven riders broke the circuit record held since last year by one of the absentees, Jorge Martín, who was in the news this Friday as his team announced he would also miss the upcoming Malaysian GP while recovering from his latest collarbone injury. The fastest rider of 2024 was absent, as was the fastest of 2025, with Marc Márquez also missing from this injury-plagued season finale. However, in his case, the news was that Ducati's sporting director, Mauro Grassilli, did not rule out the Cervera rider for the final round in Valencia.

Without the last two MotoGP champions, nor Maverick Viñales, the field of contenders widened considerably. However, one rider aims to be the new 'boss' of MotoGP in this final stretch of the season. That rider is Marco Bezzecchi, who dominated the last Grand Prix in Indonesia with pole, sprint, and a race cut short on the first lap after a collision with Márquez. Due to that incident with the Cervera rider, the Italian will have to compete on Sunday with the handicap of completing two long laps in the race. Yet, given the level he displayed on the first day of practice, it seems unlikely that this penalty will stop him.

This Friday, Bezzecchi clocked in at 1'26.492, nearly eight-tenths faster than the fastest lap achieved here by Martín in 2024. Just before, he had set another 1'26.5. In other words, the two best times of the day, by far. Only another Aprilia, this time from the satellite Trackhouse team of Raúl Fernández, came close to his times. The Madrid rider is coming off his best weekend since becoming a MotoGP rider in Indonesia and wants to confirm it in Australia. "We are following a very positive work line. Clearly, the goal should not be this, for now. The real objective should be to always be between sixth or seventh; we must not fall into the temptation of being too ambitious at this moment. We have to consolidate step by step, as we are doing."

Álex Márquez ahead of Bagnaia

With the title already decided in Marc's favor, the focus shifts to the battle for the runner-up spot, which his brother Álex has well in hand. In fact, he could mathematically secure it this weekend if he leaves with more than 111 points over Bagnaia (currently leading by 88) and over Bezzecchi himself (by 108). The younger Márquez had a very solid Friday, finishing second in the first free practice of the morning, only surpassed by local hero Jack Miller with a soft tire, and ending the practice with the fifth-best time.

These good feelings from the Spaniard contrasted with a Friday of ups and downs for Bagnaia, who entered his box several times during the day with frustrated gestures, but at least found something in the final stretch of the day and pulled out a lap to be ninth, avoiding the hassle of going through Q1.

The top ten times of the practice that secured their direct ticket to Q2 were, in order: Bezzecchi, Fernández, Di Giannantonio, Quartararo, Álex Márquez, Álex Rins, Marini, Pol Espargaró, Bagnaia, and Pedro Acosta. The Mazarrón rider barely made it, narrowly edging out his fellow countryman Fermín Aldeguer by just 5 thousandths. After winning the last Grand Prix in Indonesia, the young Murcian will have to overcome the Q1 repechage on Saturday. Noteworthy was the performance of KTM test rider Pol Espargaró, who replaces the injured Viñales, not only entering the select MotoGP top 10 but also being the best with the Austrian bikes.

In the only category where a title is at stake, Moto2, leader Manu González had an eventful Friday with two crashes. The first, in a fast corner, required a check-up at the medical center, and the second, in the final moments of practice when he was going all out. The Madrid rider salvaged Friday with a fifth place, but he cannot relax as his main rival, Brazilian Diogo Moreira, was the fastest of the day, with Arón Canet seventh. Meanwhile, in Moto3, there was a Spanish poker in the first day, with David Almansa, Adrián Fernández, Álvaro Carpe, and Ángel Piqueras in the top four positions, and champion Rueda in seventh place.