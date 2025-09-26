Marc Márquez Saves the Most Challenging Friday of the Year, but Álex Does Not The MotoGP leader secures his Q2 spot on his last attempt, while his brother will have to go through Q1 for the first time in 2025

Strange Friday at the Motegi circuit. From the first free practice session, where Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martín topped the timesheets, it seemed like a 'remake' of 2024. The Italian hadn't led a practice session all season and it felt like he was back to his best in Japan after a series of forgettable races. As for the Spanish rider, that second place was more about the tyres as he was one of the few who used the soft tyre at the end and could take advantage of it in a session that is more about getting acquainted with the circuit.

The truly important practice on Fridays is the afternoon session, which required early rising in Spain to follow. The key importance of the afternoon practice is that the top ten times earn a direct ticket to Saturday's Q2, while the rest have to go through the always challenging Q1, where only the top two times qualify to compete for the pole.

The only two riders this season who had entered all Q2 sessions directly were the Márquez brothers, but this Friday in Japan they were close to ending that streak for both. Marc struggled more than usual to position himself at the front and only managed it with two minutes to go, securing third place. He dodged a bullet because just before the lap ended, a yellow flag appeared due to Acosta's crash, which would have cancelled his last attempt.

"It was a strange day," admitted the rider from Cervera. "It was a complicated day, I didn't have the feelings I was looking for and we got a bit more confused than usual in the afternoon. When you can't find the right feelings, you try to find them as quickly as possible, and today we wanted to find them too quickly. When we calmed down a bit and tried to ride differently, that's when I improved at the end of the session."

Álex Márquez, the only one with a mathematical chance to prevent his brother from being crowned in Japan, did not secure a direct pass to Q2. The Gresini rider was off form all Friday, finishing 15th in FP1 and repeating the position in the afternoon practice, where he suffered a crash and couldn't nail a fast lap to place him in the top 10. For the first time this year, Álex Márquez will compete in Q1, which is already an obstacle in a weekend where he cannot afford to lose three points to Marc if he wants to postpone the MotoGP title celebration.

From Gravel to Leadership

On such a peculiar Friday as experienced in Motegi, the fastest of the day was a rider who couldn't finish FP1 because he suffered two crashes and had no bikes to go out. Marco Bezzecchi went from the absolute disaster of being in the Aprilia box without bikes available to ride in the last minutes of the morning, to leading the timesheets in the afternoon practice. The Italian, one of the most in-form riders in the championship and aiming to snatch third place in the championship from his compatriot Bagnaia, set the best time of the day and was just a tenth off the circuit's absolute record.

In his wake, Pedro Acosta finished second, despite his crash in the final moments of the session. The Murcian, who achieved his only MotoGP pole at this track last year, showed his speed and was the only KTM in the top ten, just ahead of Marc Márquez, who was third.

Significant progress also from Honda, at the circuit they own. With Joan Mir fourth, Luca Marini sixth, and Johann Zarco tenth. The Japanese brand placed three of its riders in Q2, the same as Ducati (Márquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio who was fifth, and Pecco Bagnaia seventh). Meanwhile, Raúl Fernández, ninth, will be the other Aprilia alongside the fastest of the day. And Fabio Quartararo, eighth, once again saved Yamaha's honour at home.