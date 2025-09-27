Marc Márquez Nears Title After Finishing Second in Sprint The Spanish rider can afford to lose up to six points to his brother Álex in Sunday's race to become MotoGP World Champion in Japan

Jesús Gutiérrez Saturday, 27 September 2025, 11:05 Comenta Share

Marc Márquez arrived at the Motegi circuit with a single goal: to clinch the championship as soon as possible and approach the last five races of the season without the mounting tension he admitted to feeling. "My shoulders are getting heavier because I see something big approaching, and that's what makes it weigh a bit more, but I think it's also human and natural," he acknowledged. It's evident that Márquez isn't as relaxed on the bike, and this weekend has been more challenging than usual. However, without his usual brilliance, he is steadily working towards that coveted seventh MotoGP title.

Saturday began with a harmless crash during the morning's free practice, which kept him in the pit box for a long time. Then, in qualifying, without the explosive spark he usually displays, he delivered. He started third on the grid, behind a resurgent Pecco Bagnaia and Joan Mir, in a front row filled with MotoGP champions. A couple of rows back was his only title challenger, his brother Álex, who faced more difficulties throughout the weekend and had to go through Q1's repechage.

Marc's start wasn't brilliant either, and he lost third place to Pedro Acosta on the first lap. Marc spent several laps in fourth, unable to pass Joan Mir, who braked very late, forcing the Cervera rider to take significant risks to overtake him. He succeeded with five laps remaining, but by then, Bagnaia had already escaped, and the best he could hope for was second place. That's exactly what he achieved after overtaking Acosta with three laps to go.

A hard-fought second place was even more valuable due to his brother Álex's result, who only managed tenth and failed to score in the sprint. This brought Marc Márquez closer to the title, as he only needs to avoid losing more than six points to his sole rival. Among the many possible scenarios, if he wins or finishes second on Sunday, he will be champion regardless of Álex's result. If Marc encounters a problem, such as a crash or mechanical failure, and doesn't score, his brother would need to finish in the top nine, which he didn't achieve in the sprint.

Bagnaia is back

If anyone needed results, it was the Italian, who hadn't been on the podium in the last five Grands Prix, unable to be fast with the same Ducati with which his teammate is about to win the title. In Japan, the two-time MotoGP champion was reborn, with his best Saturday of the year, after securing pole and his first sprint victory of the season. A commanding triumph for Bagnaia, leading every one of the twelve laps, making him the favourite for Sunday's race. It's just a sprint victory, but it was a soothing win, as the Italian admitted: "It's a huge relief after one of the toughest periods in my career."

The first double podium of the season for the official Ducati team riders, with Pedro Acosta joining them on the podium. A great third for the Murcian, who had to overcome several technical issues with his KTM since qualifying, but he stands as the main alternative to the red bikes. Joan Mir also had his best Saturday since becoming a Honda rider, narrowly missing pole (starting second on the grid) and finishing fourth, six-tenths off the podium.

And the misfortunes continue in 2025 for the reigning champion, Jorge Martín, who ended up in the hospital after a severe crash. The Madrid native started from 17th on the grid, and in the first corner, his Aprilia lost control and collided with his teammate, Bezzecchi. The Italian emerged almost unscathed from the accident, but not the Spaniard, who suffered a displaced fracture of his right collarbone, requiring surgical intervention. Martín is out for the remainder of the Grand Prix and likely more. It's a case of adding insult to injury for the MotoGP champion.

Saturday's qualifying in the smaller categories saw the leaders dominate. José Antonio Rueda will start from pole in Moto3, and Manu González will do the same in Moto2.