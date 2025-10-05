Marc Márquez Injured in Indonesia The Spanish rider suffered a crash at the start of the MotoGP race and sustained an injury to his right arm, awaiting further tests upon his return to Madrid.

Marc Márquez arrived in Indonesia with the emotional aftermath of the title he secured the previous weekend in Japan, not particularly eager to get on his MotoGP and with one absolute priority: "I need to finish the year without getting hurt," he said last Thursday before the grand prix. This Sunday, he couldn't fulfil that wish due to a crash he was involved in, through no fault of his own.

On the first lap of the race, the front wheel of Marco Bezzecchi's Aprilia collided with the rear of Márquez's Ducati, sending both to the ground. The Italian had made a mistake after a poor start from pole position, which he tried to rectify too soon. Only seven corners had been completed when the collision occurred, sending both riders into the gravel at high speed. The way the Spanish rider lay on the ground already suggested something was amiss.

Márquez was immediately taken to the circuit's medical centre, complaining about his right arm, the same one that has undergone four surgeries on the humerus. The initial examination already indicated an injury, as MotoGP's chief medical officer, Dr Ángel Charte, reported: "Marc is fine, conscious, calm. He has slight pain, a minor trauma in the affected shoulder. There is a possible small fracture, but there is some confusion as the arm has already been operated on. Some issues may obscure the diagnosis. A CT scan will be done in Madrid to determine if the fracture requires surgery."

“Considering the circumstances, it turned out to be minor”

Shortly after, Márquez himself appeared with his arm in a sling after visiting the clinic and spoke live to DAZN, the television network holding the World Championship rights in Spain. "I can't say I'm very well, but considering the circumstances, it turned out to be minor. It seems there's something in the collarbone, torn ligaments, but it seems, I don't know. I'm returning to Madrid tonight for a thorough check-up to see what's there."

Regarding the incident, where he was clearly not at fault, the MotoGP champion chose not to fan the flames and showed sportsmanship: "These things happen in races. I always say that one day it happens to you, and another day it will happen to someone else. Bezzecchi was very fast this weekend and touched my rear wheel. He came to apologise, and that's it." Later on his social media, he asked not to hold any grudge against the Italian, "because no one does these things on purpose." The Italian, by the way, also had to visit the medical centre, but no injuries were found in his case. However, he will not escape a penalty, which will be announced soon once the stewards can hear both sides of the story.

Pending the final diagnosis of Márquez and his recovery timeline, it is clear that caution will be exercised with his return; especially since the main work of the year is already done, with the MotoGP title reclaimed.