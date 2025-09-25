Marc Márquez Faces First Opportunity to Reclaim the Crown

Jesús Gutiérrez Thursday, 25 September 2025, 17:51 Comenta Share

Marc Márquez is no stranger to winning the MotoGP title at the Motegi circuit. In fact, three of his six top-category crowns were secured here, at a track owned by Honda. The celebration was complete when he achieved it in front of the entire leadership of his former team. If he succeeds this year, it will be different for several reasons. It will be his first title in Ducati red, it will come earlier than ever, with five races to spare, highlighting his excellent season, and most importantly, it will break a five-year drought (the last was in 2019), after enduring a series of injuries and surgeries that nearly ended his career.

"The value of a title is the same, but I would say that in 2013 I achieved the most important one because it was the first. Also, because it was in the last race of the season, in Valencia, and I arrived with that tension, making it more difficult to control emotions. This will be the title I will have achieved after going through the most challenging personal moments, and I consider it the main challenge of my career," Marc Márquez stated at the official press conference of the Japanese Grand Prix, where, as expected, all eyes were on him this Thursday.

To secure the title in Motegi, he only needs to score three more points over the weekend than the only rival with mathematical chances, his brother Álex. He could only be crowned champion on Sunday; Saturday's sprint results won't suffice. The calculations seem straightforward, considering the precedents. It has happened in twelve of the sixteen Grands Prix held in 2025. In three of the four events where it didn't occur, Marc crashed (Austin, Jerez, and Misano). "Many people take it for granted, but in motorcycling, nothing should be taken for granted. It doesn't just depend on me finishing the race; I have to score three more points than Álex, and last weekend in Misano, for example, it didn't happen," the title contender reflected.

The expected cautious tone of Marc Márquez does not detract from the fact that, barring any surprises, the numbers suggest that on Sunday morning, he will be crowned MotoGP champion for the seventh time, equalling Valentino Rossi's titles.

The Pending Photo

There was another point of interest this Thursday at the Motegi circuit. Specifically, on the starting grid, where all the MotoGP bikes and top-class riders gathered. The reason was to take the traditional start-of-season photo with the previous season's champion at the front. A snapshot that couldn't be taken at the first Grand Prix of the year, as Jorge Martín was recovering, and it hasn't been repeated until this 17th race because not all riders were present.

Finally, Jorge Martín has the photo he deserved after winning the championship in 2024. "It's about time. It's curious that it took seventeen Grands Prix to make it happen because we weren't all there, but we're in an era where we go very fast, there's a lot of danger, and it's easy to get injured. I wanted this photo, and it's a good lifelong memory. I'll make a nice frame because no one can take that away from me. And to do it before Marc is crowned, because otherwise, it wouldn't make much sense. It will last me three days, though," joked the Madrid native, who is focused on results in this final part of the year, as he considers his adaptation phase to Aprilia over.

We will have to keep a close eye on his teammate Marco Bezzecchi, another rider of the moment, who could steal third place in the championship from a struggling Pecco Bagnaia, for whom the championship is becoming very long, and he can't find solutions to his growing crisis with Ducati. Also, Pedro Acosta with KTM, who last year at this same Motegi circuit achieved the only pole position in his top-class career, although he couldn't convert it into results because he didn't finish the races. It will be worth watching the role of the two Japanese brands, Honda and Yamaha, which continue to be bystanders in the championship but will try to take advantage of the home advantage this weekend.