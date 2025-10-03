Marc Márquez's Double Crash in Indonesia Sends Him to Q1 Eventful Grand Prix debut for the MotoGP champion, who crashed twice and will have to go through the repechage for the first time

Friday was unusual at the Mandalika circuit, with numerous crashes across all three categories, some quite frightening, and surprises with less frequent names at the front while some of the 'big names' failed to perform in this GP's start. Undoubtedly, the biggest surprise was from the already crowned champion Marc Márquez, who, for the first time in 2025, was outside the top ten in Friday's practice and will have to go through Q1 on Saturday, where only the two best times advance to the decisive Q2 that determines the pole position and the first four rows of the grid.

From the morning's free practice, Márquez from Cervera didn't seem comfortable, at one of the two circuits on the current calendar where he hasn't won. Moreover, he hasn't even finished a race on the Indonesian track since it debuted in the World Championship in 2022. He expected to struggle, but not to crash twice during the afternoon practice, with the second crash being particularly concerning... just when he had emphasized that after securing the title, the goal for the rest of the season was to avoid injury.

"It wasn't the best way to celebrate the championship, but it's not the first time this has happened to me here. It's definitely not my circuit; it's the worst for my style," admitted the Cervera rider explaining his crashes. "Both were strange, but the second crash really shook my confidence. Right after falling, I put on the soft tires to attack the clock, but evidently, my priority was not to crash again and finish the practice." The only positive Márquez took from this Friday was that he wasn't injured, but he narrowly missed securing his spot in Q2, finishing eleventh, just 68 thousandths off his brother Álex's time, who made the top ten cut.

Plenty of competition in Q1

Marco Bezzecchi dominated with an iron fist. The Italian channeled Marc Márquez this Friday, leading by four-tenths over the second-placed Fermín Aldeguer, who saved Ducati's honor as the only Italian bike in the top ranks. Pedro Acosta was also there all Friday, finishing third and should be Bezzecchi's main rival if the Ducatis don't bounce back on Saturday.

The official Hondas continued to impress following Joan Mir's podium in Japan. This time, his teammate Luca Marini, who had already led FP1, finished fourth, and the Balearic rider was sixth. In between, another Aprilia, ridden by Madrid's Raúl Fernández. The Yamahas also performed well, placing three of their riders in the top 10 (Fabio Quartararo, Álex Rins, and Miguel Oliveira, in that order) and being the most represented brand in Q2.

Álex Márquez narrowly saved himself with a tenth-place finish, avoiding a tough Q1 on Saturday. "It's going to be very competitive, and I was saved by the bell. I would have been quite upset not to make it because the lap where I crashed was going to put me up there, but when you make mistakes, that's what happens." Gresini's rider suffered a crash towards the end of practice and had to watch the final minutes from the sidelines. Fortunately for him, not many improved their times, sparing him from having to go through the repechage. "I was sure I was out, but in the end, there was a reward," commented the younger Márquez.

There will be four Ducatis in Q1, including his brother Marc's and his rival for second place in the final standings, Pecco Bagnaia, who showed his worst form this Friday with a 17th-place finish, spending the whole day at the back. The Italian, who recently achieved an undeniable double in Japan after taking a step back in his Ducati's development, is back to his old ways, giving Álex Márquez a breather in their battle for the runner-up spot.

In the smaller categories, leader Manu González set the fastest time on Friday in Moto2, ahead of two other Spaniards, Dani Holgado and Dani Muñoz; while Arón Canet crashed in the final moments and will have to go through Q1. In Moto3, the Spaniards dominated the top five positions, with Ángel Piqueras leading and José Antonio Rueda third. The Sevillian will have his first title shot on Sunday, but with Friday's results, he wouldn't yet be champion.