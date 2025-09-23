Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The Yangwang U9 X is limited to 30 units. BYD

BYD has manufactured the world's fastest car: 496 km/h

Juan Roig Valor

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 10:05

Yangwang, the luxury brand of BYD, has set a new world speed record with its electric hypercar, the U9 Xtreme (U9X). The model reached 496.22 km/h at the ATP circuit in Papenburg, Germany, establishing a new historical mark that makes it the fastest production car on the planet, surpassing any combustion or electric model manufactured to date.

The U9X surpassed its own record as the fastest vehicle, dethroning the previous mark of 490.48 km/h. With this achievement, BYD strengthens its position in technological innovation and opens a new chapter in the world of electric supercars.

The model, initially presented as the Yangwang U9 Track Edition, has evolved into its final production version, under the name U9 Xtreme. It is an extremely limited edition: only 30 units will be manufactured worldwide.

Behind the record are top-level technical advancements. The U9X features a high-voltage electric system of 1,200 V, compared to the 800 V of the standard U9. This innovation is complemented by a Blade battery - the technology that the Chinese manufacturer bets on in its vehicles - made of lithium iron phosphate with a discharge rate of 30C, ensuring extremely fast and stable energy delivery.

Its powertrain consists of four ultra-high-speed electric motors capable of spinning up to 30,000 revolutions per minute. Together, they offer more than 3,000 horsepower, an unprecedented figure in the series car market. The package is completed with competition semi-slick tires and a specially developed DiSus-X suspension to withstand the extreme demands of circuit driving.

The U9X batteries are made of lithium iron phosphate. BYD

The record was certified with the participation of German driver Marc Basseng, a specialist in endurance racing with extensive experience in high-speed testing. After the feat, Basseng highlighted the uniqueness of the project: "This record was only possible thanks to the performance of the U9X. Technically, something like this is not achievable with a combustion engine. The electric propulsion eliminates gear changes and load variations, allowing me to fully concentrate on the track."

From the company, the milestone has been received as a demonstration of BYD's technological capability. "This is a moment of great pride for all members of the research and development division. Yangwang is a brand that does not recognize the impossible. I want to express my gratitude to the team and driver Marc Basseng for their contribution. It is fantastic that the world's fastest production car is now electric," said Stella Li, executive vice president of BYD.

