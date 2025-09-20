Manuel Piedrahíta, Esteemed RTVE Correspondent in Germany, Dies at 91 Reported from Bonn, then the capital of the Federal Republic of Germany, on the Cold War and interviewed Chancellors Willy Brandt and Helmut Schmidt, among other European politicians.

Colpisa Saturday, 20 September 2025, 13:11 Comenta Share

Manuel Piedrahíta, a former correspondent for Radio Nacional de España (RNE) and Televisión Española (TVE) in Germany, passed away last Friday in Madrid at the age of 91, as reported by RTVE through its X channel.

Born in Baena (Córdoba), Manuel Piedrahíta Toro graduated in Journalism in 1955 and in Law in 1957. He began his career at the newspaper 'Pueblo', directed by Emilio Romero. His first international assignment was in London, where he worked as a correspondent between 1962 and 1963. There, he connected with Reuters and later with Europa Press. In 1967, he joined Nuevo Diario, where he remained until 1974.

In 1974, Manuel Piedrahíta transitioned to radio, working for Radio Nacional de España (RNE) in Bonn, then the capital of the Federal Republic of Germany. This period coincided with the Cold War, during which he reported on political dynamics and social changes at a pivotal moment in European history.

El periodista Manuel Piedrahíta - histórico corresponsal de @rne y TVE en Bonn - ha fallecido este viernes a los 91 años.



🕯️DEP pic.twitter.com/LL5X3fEOjO — RTVE Comunicación y Participación (@RTVE_Com) September 20, 2025

In 1981, he returned to Spain and was appointed director of the news services at Radio Nacional. However, shortly after, he returned to Bonn as a correspondent for Televisión Española (TVE). At TVE, he held various roles, including deputy director of news services. Besides his journalism career, he taught aspiring journalists at the Complutense University and CEU, and authored several novels, including 'The Man Who Lived Three Times', which he presented in 2020 in Córdoba.

Throughout his extensive and prolific career, Piedrahíta interviewed Chancellors Willy Brandt and Helmut Schmidt, Mario Soares, Lech Walesa, George H.W. Bush, and met Harold Wilson and Edward Heath in the political arena; he also interviewed Marisol, El Cordobés, Roger Moore, Yehudi Menuhin, and Victoria de los Ángeles.

According to 'Diario de Córdoba', Manuel Piedrahíta passed away on the same day that Baena's Holy Week was declared an International Tourist Interest Festival, a celebration he ardently championed. He also served as president of the Andalusian Federation of Wine and Gastronomic Brotherhoods (Fecoan) and president of the Friends of the Olive Tree Brotherhood in his hometown.