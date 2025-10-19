Manchester United Sinks Liverpool in the English Classic

Cristián Ramón Cobos Madrid Sunday, 19 October 2025, 19:50 Comenta Share

Manchester United stormed Anfield in the English classic. Rúben Amorim's side secured three vital and hard-fought points against a Liverpool team that has now suffered its fourth consecutive defeat, struggling to prove itself despite significant summer investments. Mbeumo capitalised on a gift from Diallo to put the 'devils' ahead in the opening moments of the match. The 'reds' tried to recover, clinging to Gakpo, who sought every opportunity but hit the woodwork three times before finally equalising. However, worse was yet to come for Liverpool. As the match neared its end, Maguire seized another opportunity from Bruno Fernandes to deliver the decisive blow.

Liverpool faced the match after an international break, following three consecutive defeats, aware that title contenders Arsenal and City had not faltered. They faced an inconsistent Manchester United, yet with an offensive potential capable of breaking any defence. The first surprise came just three minutes into the game. Mbeumo, a new 'devil' signing who has struggled to find form this season, took advantage of Diallo's mistake to silence Anfield.

The blow left Arne Slot's men stunned, as they tried to recover by maintaining possession, though they posed no threat to a United comfortable both in defence and on the counter. Gakpo, Liverpool's most active player, was the only one causing concern, though luck was not on his side as he battled with the woodwork. In the other area, Bruno Fernandes responded with another shot against the post that could have extended the lead. Very little was seen from the 'reds' in the first half, with Salah and Isak completely absent.

Insufficient Reaction

The second half began with the same intensity as the first. Liverpool emerged with a new image and quickly threatened Lammens' goal, once again with a dangerous yet ineffective Gakpo, who hit the post again. United shook off their nerves and regained composure, thwarting the most dangerous plays from Rúben Amorim's men.

In response to the game's situation, Slot made changes to enhance offensive clarity, introducing dangerous players like Wirtz, Chiesa, and Ekitike. Liverpool grew more comfortable, threatening an equaliser with great danger but lacking precision. As the match entered its final minutes, the substitutes made their impact. The German found the Italian, who set up Gakpo for the equaliser, finally rewarding his persistent efforts.

The goal seemed to give Liverpool wings, but after so much struggle to equalise, United delivered the final blow. In a strategic play, Bruno Fernandes emerged to deliver a perfect cross to Maguire, restoring Amorim's side's lead and delivering the final blow at Anfield to Slot's team, which, despite significant summer investments, remains lost.