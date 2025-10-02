Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Madonna. Reuters

Madonna Opens Up About the Darkest Moment of Her Life: 'I Contemplated Suicide'

The Queen of Pop Reveals Unknown Details in Her First Interview in Nine Years

Joaquina Dueñas

Thursday, 2 October 2025, 12:55

Madonna has re-emerged in an interview, her first in the last nine years, conducted by Jay Shetty, who once dedicated part of his life to being a monk in India and now hosts a podcast where he talks with famous personalities about faith. The singer shared how her belief in Kabbalah saved her during her darkest time, which was during her separation from director Guy Ritchie, with whom she had shared eight years. Together they had their son, Rocco Ritchie, and it was the custody battle over the child that made the breakup a true ordeal.

'There were moments when I wanted to cut my arms. In fact, I thought about ending my life,' the Queen of Pop recalled. 'I contemplated suicide. That probably sounds very strange coming from me because I'm not emo, but I thought: "I can't bear this pain anymore,"' she added.

'I had to go on stage every night, and before that, I would lie on the floor of my dressing room, crying. I thought it was the end of the world, and I couldn't bear it,' she expressed. It was then that she found solace in spirituality: 'Spiritual practice saved my life. I learned to reframe difficult experiences as purposeful lessons, rather than seeing them as punishments.' Over the years, everything has changed, and now she is glad to say that Ritchie and she are 'very good friends.' What remains indelible is her faith: 'Success is having a spiritual life, period. I wouldn't be here if I didn't have it.'

