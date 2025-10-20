The Louvre Heist Fuels Debate on Museum Security in France A report by the Court of Auditors warned about the "persistent" delay in implementing certain measures such as the installation of surveillance cameras.

The Louvre Museum remains closed this Monday following the audacious heist on Sunday morning. Four thieves made off with eight jewels—losing a ninth along the way—from the era of Napoleon and the French kings and emperors of the 19th century in a cinematic robbery that lasted barely seven minutes and was executed with relatively rudimentary means, such as a van with a moving ladder, two small chainsaws, and two motorcycles. French authorities have scant information about the perpetrators and even "do not rule out" that it was commissioned by a foreign power.

The most significant theft in recent decades at the Louvre—the most visited museum in the world—has caused a mix of shock and disbelief in French society, as well as a humiliation for its ruling class. "It is evident that it represents a failure for us," acknowledged Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin in an interview with France Inter radio on Monday. This conservative leader admitted that the heist gives "a very negative image of France."

In addition to its severity due to the historical and economic value of the missing objects, this robbery has occurred following a series of similar incidents in France in recent weeks; for example, at the Natural History Museum in Paris. Consequently, it has fueled the debate on security in museums and, in particular, at the monumental cultural center located in the heart of the French capital in a former royal palace. The windows on the first floor where the Louvre's Apollo Gallery is located are not reinforced, which allowed the thieves to break them swiftly. "The fact that the glass was not reinforced is a question that can be raised," Darmanin acknowledged.

The Court of Auditors warned of security issues

When asked about her responsibility in the incident, Rachida Dati, Minister of Culture since early 2024, deflected the blame. What happened "is the result of 40 years of neglect of the security issue" of the Louvre's works, stated this controversial leader in statements to the M6 channel. "Did other (Culture Ministers) take an interest in the security devices of cultural establishments? I don't think so," she added.

The controversy over security at the Louvre has been heightened by a recent report from the Court of Auditors that warned of several failures. According to its content partially revealed by the conservative newspaper Le Figaro, the document alerted about the "persistent" delay of the renowned museum in adapting to certain standards in this matter, such as the installation of surveillance cameras.