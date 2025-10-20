Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Louvre entrance through which the thieves gained access AFP

The Louvre Heist Fuels Debate on Museum Security in France

A report by the Court of Auditors warned about the "persistent" delay in implementing certain measures such as the installation of surveillance cameras.

Enric Bonet

Monday, 20 October 2025, 15:55

Comenta

The Louvre Museum remains closed this Monday following the audacious heist on Sunday morning. Four thieves made off with eight jewels—losing a ninth along the way—from the era of Napoleon and the French kings and emperors of the 19th century in a cinematic robbery that lasted barely seven minutes and was executed with relatively rudimentary means, such as a van with a moving ladder, two small chainsaws, and two motorcycles. French authorities have scant information about the perpetrators and even "do not rule out" that it was commissioned by a foreign power.

The most significant theft in recent decades at the Louvre—the most visited museum in the world—has caused a mix of shock and disbelief in French society, as well as a humiliation for its ruling class. "It is evident that it represents a failure for us," acknowledged Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin in an interview with France Inter radio on Monday. This conservative leader admitted that the heist gives "a very negative image of France."

In addition to its severity due to the historical and economic value of the missing objects, this robbery has occurred following a series of similar incidents in France in recent weeks; for example, at the Natural History Museum in Paris. Consequently, it has fueled the debate on security in museums and, in particular, at the monumental cultural center located in the heart of the French capital in a former royal palace. The windows on the first floor where the Louvre's Apollo Gallery is located are not reinforced, which allowed the thieves to break them swiftly. "The fact that the glass was not reinforced is a question that can be raised," Darmanin acknowledged.

The Court of Auditors warned of security issues

When asked about her responsibility in the incident, Rachida Dati, Minister of Culture since early 2024, deflected the blame. What happened "is the result of 40 years of neglect of the security issue" of the Louvre's works, stated this controversial leader in statements to the M6 channel. "Did other (Culture Ministers) take an interest in the security devices of cultural establishments? I don't think so," she added.

The controversy over security at the Louvre has been heightened by a recent report from the Court of Auditors that warned of several failures. According to its content partially revealed by the conservative newspaper Le Figaro, the document alerted about the "persistent" delay of the renowned museum in adapting to certain standards in this matter, such as the installation of surveillance cameras.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Guardia Civil encuentra en el pantano de Tibi el cadáver del alicantino desaparecido el viernes
  2. 2 Detienen en Alicante a una mujer por fingir ser médico estético y causar lesiones a una paciente tras un tratamiento con ácido hialurónico
  3. 3 Interior reconoce que un policía se extralimitó al causar la muerte de un joven reducido en Elche
  4. 4 Fallece un bañista ahogado en una playa de Guardamar
  5. 5 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este domingo 19 de octubre en Alicante
  6. 6 La playa de Alicante que desaparece para sobrevivir: el baile de arenas de la Albufereta
  7. 7 Alicante elige la mejor coca de mollitas en un día para la historia: un récord de 108 metros
  8. 8 La red de narcos del puerto de Valencia intentó blanquear dinero en Altea Hills: 900.000 euros en B por una villa
  9. 9 Elche CF-Athletic Club (0-0): Reparto de puntos en un partido marcado por la polémica arbitral
  10. 10 Alicante une cine y gastronomía en una semana llena de sabor, maridajes y proyecciones al aire libre

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The Louvre Heist Fuels Debate on Museum Security in France

The Louvre Heist Fuels Debate on Museum Security in France