Looking for a Job? The Young Talent Employment Fair by Cámara 2025 in San Vicente Could Be Your Opportunity The fair connecting young talent with major companies will be held next Tuesday, October 21st

The Councillor for Employment and Local Development, Lourdes Galiana; the Mayor of San Vicente, Pachi Pascual, and the President of the Chamber of Commerce, Carlos Baño.

San Vicente del Raspeig will host the 2nd Young Talent Employment Fair next Tuesday, October 21st, organized by the Alicante Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the city's Town Hall. The President of the Chamber of Commerce, Carlos Baño, and the Mayor, Pachi Pascual, accompanied by the Councillor for Employment and Local Development, Lourdes Galiana, announced this Wednesday that 22 companies and organizations will participate and encouraged all interested parties to register.

Baño expressed gratitude for the collaboration between the San Vicente Town Hall and the Chamber of Commerce through the annual agreements signed by both entities. He emphasized the importance of "working hand in hand with all administrations for training and young talent, and in this sense, the fair is another step to offer society the useful tool it demands, promoting public-private collaboration." The Chamber President supported the employment fair model "because it is what companies need and what our young people are asking for."

The main objectives of the companies participating in this employment meeting are "to advise young people on the demands and needs of companies to enhance their employability and stand out in the job market, and of course, to offer job positions and an onboarding process where the employer commits to mentoring these individuals and assisting them in the integration process because, while finding a job is important, enjoying what you do is even more so." According to Baño, this step is also crucial for talent retention.

Meanwhile, the Mayor presented San Vicente as "a city of opportunities with great potential, where we witness firsthand the nurturing environment created around the University of Alicante and the Scientific Park, where entrepreneurial projects, startups, and highly qualified professionals are growing, alongside an increasingly diversified business fabric."

Pascual emphasized "the need to boost the Employment Fair in this environment, an initiative that began in 2024 with great enthusiasm, but this year we want to take a step further with a partner like the Chamber of Commerce to help more people currently seeking employment and more companies also looking for talent." With this commitment, the Mayor is convinced that the administration will contribute "to fostering a favorable environment for job creation, as is already being done through various departments in a cross-cutting manner."

Meanwhile, the Councillor for Employment and Local Development highlighted the opportunity to participate in this new Employment Fair, which will begin on October 21st from 9 a.m. at the Municipal Auditorium "with a wide program of activities and new opportunities that we hope will bear fruit."

Galiana expressed gratitude for the boost provided by the Chamber of Commerce's participation in organizing the 2nd Young Talent Employment Fair, formalized through an agreement, and detailed that the initiative is especially aimed at young people aged 19 to 29 who register through the Chamber's website, although job seekers of all profiles can also participate in the activities.

Program of the day and participating companies

Visitors to the Young Talent Employment Fair will be able to explore various stands, including those of the Town Hall and the Chamber of Commerce, as well as the 22 invited corporations. They can also attend the free activities prepared. The program will feature discussions on artificial intelligence as a highlighted topic, and there will be a panel with representatives from leading companies in the province of Alicante. Additionally, a lecture on young talent will be held, and to conclude, a workshop will be conducted to assist with CV creation and introduce the Employment and Talent Pool.

Finally, the President of the Chamber listed the companies, organizations, and institutions that will be present at the fair next Tuesday: Edificaciones Alcudia, Casser, Securitas Direct, Calconut, Helados Alacant, Almendras Llopis, Clece, Cemex Operación Slu, Gruposifu, Coves Selva, Alzis, Hoteles Poseidon, Ambiquai Sanidad Ambiental, Sualver, Vectalia, Labora, Autoescuelas Leycar and Cocenfe, Aguas de Alicante, Enrólate Eventos, Carrefour Cubarres, and ASR Servicios Globales.