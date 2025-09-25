The Local Police Union Demands Consell to Amend Regional Law Allowing Interim Officers to Carry Firearms The SPPLB insists that Supreme Court ruling 294/2020 acknowledges the right for these officers to be provided with a firearm for regulatory use, stating they "must perform the same duties as career officers."

The Professional Union of Local Police and Firefighters (SPPLB), along with the Confederation of Public Employees' Unions (Fesep), has sent a letter to the Minister of Emergencies and Interior, Juan Carlos Valderrama, urging him to "immediately" initiate procedures to amend the Local Police Coordination Law of the Comunitat.

A regulation that prevents interim local police officers from carrying firearms. The union demands that the law stipulates these officers "must perform the same duties as career officers." They base this on a 2020 Supreme Court ruling.

The judicial document acknowledges the right of a municipality "to have the weapons intervention issue a permit for a firearm for regulatory use to an interim officer of the Local Police of that municipality."

The national vice president of the police union, Francisco A. González, stated they are "outraged" by the "apathy demonstrated by the administration." He recalls that in June 2022, a letter was issued highlighting the need to amend the law regarding the use of firearms, "a regulation already implemented in other territories such as the Balearic Islands or Ceuta and Melilla."

In this regard, he insists that "members of the local police, as holders of type A licenses referred to in the arms regulation, may own a short firearm of their property, in addition to those they may receive as regulatory equipment according to Article 13."

González criticizes the "apathy and neglect" of the regional government and the minister, asserting that this adds to "the recent approval of the Anticipation and Reaction Plan for Natural Disasters, where local police officers of the Comunitat have been excluded."

The union vice president protests against this situation, stating it "clearly and manifestly violates the Supreme Court ruling and other instances, leaving interim officers stranded during potential interventions," and urges councils and citizens to press the Consell to address these demands.

Judgment in Benidorm

The Supreme Court ruling is not the only one in their favor, they claim. The Alicante Administrative Court No. 1 ruled in 2021 in favor of an interim officer in a dispute between him and the Benidorm City Council over the assignment of a regulatory firearm, recognizing the right to carry it.