Stage of Muelle Live. Shootori

The new live music and concert venue at Alicante's port kicks off its first season

El Muell Live was inaugurated on September 20th with numerous activities and has now unveiled its full programme for the coming months.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 13:55

The new concert and live music venue at Alicante's port has officially launched its first season. It commenced with over 2,100 attendees on Saturday, September 20th, during an inauguration filled with numerous activities over the course of five hours.

This Wednesday, September 22nd, the venue was officially presented at a press conference attended by the Councillor for Commerce, Lidia López; the Councillor for Tourism, Ana Poquet; Mahou's venue director, Mario Domínguez; and the general director of El Muelle Live, Pepe Ten.

The new venue will host numerous events such as concerts and international tours, as well as its own cycles and festivals. Additionally, the space is designed to accommodate gastronomic and performing arts festivals, brand events, activations, and hybrid experiences, alongside showcases, branded shows, and private presentations.

Shootori

El Muelle Live is also envisioned as an ideal setting for filming, music videos, and live recordings, thus expanding its possibilities beyond leisure and establishing itself as a versatile space open to music, creativity, and innovation.

The press conference included the official presentation of its confirmed events for the coming months, which can be consulted on its official website. Among them are Beret on October 4th, Ana Belén on Sunday, October 12th, and the Rumba Viva Fest on the 18th of the same month, featuring acts like Los Manolos and Gypsy Kings.

