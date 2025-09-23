Live Art Event This Sunday in Sant Vicent del Raspeig Around 30 artists from various parts of the province will set up on Avenida de la Libertad on September 28th

Inés Rosique Alicante Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 10:45

One more year, the streets will once again host an artistic event of great cultural interest: Art al Carrer. The proposal, promoted by the Department of Culture of the Sant Vicent Town Hall, will take place on the last Sunday of the month, September 28th, aiming to spark public interest and promote the creative work developed by local authors and others from different parts of the province.

About 30 artists from Sant Vicent, Alicante, El Campello, Elche, or Novelda will position themselves on Avenida de la Libertad, showcasing their creative process live. The artists will be identified by a blue t-shirt with the corporate logo of the activity. They will also be accompanied by the Lace Makers Association and the Mineralogical Association, who are collaborating in the initiative.

The Councillor for Culture of the San Vicente del Raspeig Town Hall, Óscar Lillo, has invited the public to explore the exhibition next Sunday, which will feature, among the notable guests, the presence of Fernando Rodríguez Bascuñana and other renowned creators.

The cultural event of provincial interest, which repeats every last Sunday from September to June, has established itself as one of the most interesting street art gatherings in the locality, gradually gaining the involvement of artists.

This has been confirmed by the exhibition coordinator, José Manuel Gómez, who is confident that the live painting exhibition on Sunday will be well received. The painter expressed, "We hope people enjoy seeing our work, from how we start to how it evolves and the technique we use."

Gómez, along with the other artists, has expressed gratitude for the support shown by the Town Hall to give a new boost to Art al Carrer and all its participants, also assuring that "here we have achieved what has not been accomplished in other municipalities in favour of art."