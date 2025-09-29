Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Clouds over the city of Alicante. AM

List of Municipalities in Alicante with Orange and Yellow Alerts for Rain and Storms

Aemet maintains warnings until noon for accumulations of up to 100 mm in twelve hours

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Monday, 29 September 2025, 20:21

The province of Alicante remains on alert due to the rain and storms brought by the ex-Gabrielle storm. Since Monday afternoon, more episodes of rainfall have been recorded in the region.

Therefore, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) maintains medium (orange) and low (yellow) risk warnings in various districts of the province of Alicante.

The state agency emphasizes the southern coast of the province of Alicante, where an orange alert has been issued due to accumulations of up to 100 litres per square metre in just twelve hours.

In this regard, the orange alert from Aemet in the province of Alicante is distributed across the districts of Marina Alta, Vega Baja, and Bajo Vinalopó in full.

Additionally, several municipalities in Marina Baixa, L'Alacantí, El Comtat, and Medio Vinalopó will remain under orange alert throughout Tuesday.

The rest of the province of Alicante, including the districts of L'Alcoià and Alto Vinalopó in full, will be under a yellow alert for rain and storms.

Orange Alert in the Province of Alicante

  • Marina Alta: Dénia, Calp, Xàbia, Benissa, Teulada, Pego, Ondara, Pedreguer, Gata de Gorgos, El Verger, Els Poblets, Orba, Parcent, Murla, Benigembla, Castell de Castells, Llíber, Alcalalí, Senija, Vall de Laguar, L'Altzúbia

  • Marina Baixa: Benidorm, La Vila Joiosa, Altea, Alfàs del Pi, Polop, Callosa d'en Sarrià, Guadalest, Finestrat, Relleu, Sella, Confrides, Beniardà, Benifato, Bolulla, Tàrbena

  • El Comtat: Agres, Alcocer de Planes, Alcoleja, Alfafara, Almudaina, L'Alqueria d'Asnar

  • L'Alacantí: Alicante, San Vicente del Raspeig, Mutxamel, El Campello, Agost, Busot, Aigües

  • Bajo Vinalopó: Elche, Crevillent, Santa Pola

  • Medio Vinalopó: Novelda, Monforte del Cid, Aspe

  • Vega Baja: Orihuela, Torrevieja, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Dolores, Catral, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Rafal, Redován, Benejúzar, Algorfa, Jacarilla, San Fulgencio, Benijófar, Formentera del Segura, Bigastro, San Isidro, Pilar de la Horadada

Yellow Alert in the Province of Alicante

  • L'Alacantí: Xixona, Torremaçanes

  • Alto Vinalopó: Villena, Biar, Sax, Camp de Mirra, Beneixama, Cañada

  • Medio Vinalopó: Elda, Petrer, Pinoso, Algueña, Monóvar, Hondón de las Nieves, Hondón de los Frailes, La Romana

