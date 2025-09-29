List of Municipalities in Alicante with Orange and Yellow Alerts for Rain and Storms
Aemet maintains warnings until noon for accumulations of up to 100 mm in twelve hours
Adrián Mazón
Alicante
Monday, 29 September 2025, 20:21
The province of Alicante remains on alert due to the rain and storms brought by the ex-Gabrielle storm. Since Monday afternoon, more episodes of rainfall have been recorded in the region.
Therefore, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) maintains medium (orange) and low (yellow) risk warnings in various districts of the province of Alicante.
The state agency emphasizes the southern coast of the province of Alicante, where an orange alert has been issued due to accumulations of up to 100 litres per square metre in just twelve hours.
In this regard, the orange alert from Aemet in the province of Alicante is distributed across the districts of Marina Alta, Vega Baja, and Bajo Vinalopó in full.
Additionally, several municipalities in Marina Baixa, L'Alacantí, El Comtat, and Medio Vinalopó will remain under orange alert throughout Tuesday.
The rest of the province of Alicante, including the districts of L'Alcoià and Alto Vinalopó in full, will be under a yellow alert for rain and storms.
Orange Alert in the Province of Alicante
Marina Alta: Dénia, Calp, Xàbia, Benissa, Teulada, Pego, Ondara, Pedreguer, Gata de Gorgos, El Verger, Els Poblets, Orba, Parcent, Murla, Benigembla, Castell de Castells, Llíber, Alcalalí, Senija, Vall de Laguar, L'Altzúbia
Marina Baixa: Benidorm, La Vila Joiosa, Altea, Alfàs del Pi, Polop, Callosa d'en Sarrià, Guadalest, Finestrat, Relleu, Sella, Confrides, Beniardà, Benifato, Bolulla, Tàrbena
El Comtat: Agres, Alcocer de Planes, Alcoleja, Alfafara, Almudaina, L'Alqueria d'Asnar
L'Alacantí: Alicante, San Vicente del Raspeig, Mutxamel, El Campello, Agost, Busot, Aigües
Bajo Vinalopó: Elche, Crevillent, Santa Pola
Medio Vinalopó: Novelda, Monforte del Cid, Aspe
Vega Baja: Orihuela, Torrevieja, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Dolores, Catral, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Rafal, Redován, Benejúzar, Algorfa, Jacarilla, San Fulgencio, Benijófar, Formentera del Segura, Bigastro, San Isidro, Pilar de la Horadada
Yellow Alert in the Province of Alicante
L'Alacantí: Xixona, Torremaçanes
Alto Vinalopó: Villena, Biar, Sax, Camp de Mirra, Beneixama, Cañada
Medio Vinalopó: Elda, Petrer, Pinoso, Algueña, Monóvar, Hondón de las Nieves, Hondón de los Frailes, La Romana
