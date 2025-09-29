List of Municipalities in Alicante with Orange and Yellow Alerts for Rain and Storms Aemet maintains warnings until noon for accumulations of up to 100 mm in twelve hours

Adrián Mazón Alicante Monday, 29 September 2025, 20:21 Comenta Share

The province of Alicante remains on alert due to the rain and storms brought by the ex-Gabrielle storm. Since Monday afternoon, more episodes of rainfall have been recorded in the region.

Therefore, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) maintains medium (orange) and low (yellow) risk warnings in various districts of the province of Alicante.

The state agency emphasizes the southern coast of the province of Alicante, where an orange alert has been issued due to accumulations of up to 100 litres per square metre in just twelve hours.

In this regard, the orange alert from Aemet in the province of Alicante is distributed across the districts of Marina Alta, Vega Baja, and Bajo Vinalopó in full.

Additionally, several municipalities in Marina Baixa, L'Alacantí, El Comtat, and Medio Vinalopó will remain under orange alert throughout Tuesday.

The rest of the province of Alicante, including the districts of L'Alcoià and Alto Vinalopó in full, will be under a yellow alert for rain and storms.

Orange Alert in the Province of Alicante Marina Alta: Dénia, Calp, Xàbia, Benissa, Teulada, Pego, Ondara, Pedreguer, Gata de Gorgos, El Verger, Els Poblets, Orba, Parcent, Murla, Benigembla, Castell de Castells, Llíber, Alcalalí, Senija, Vall de Laguar, L'Altzúbia

Marina Baixa: Benidorm, La Vila Joiosa, Altea, Alfàs del Pi, Polop, Callosa d'en Sarrià, Guadalest, Finestrat, Relleu, Sella, Confrides, Beniardà, Benifato, Bolulla, Tàrbena

El Comtat: Agres, Alcocer de Planes, Alcoleja, Alfafara, Almudaina, L'Alqueria d'Asnar

L'Alacantí: Alicante, San Vicente del Raspeig, Mutxamel, El Campello, Agost, Busot, Aigües

Bajo Vinalopó: Elche, Crevillent, Santa Pola

Medio Vinalopó: Novelda, Monforte del Cid, Aspe

Vega Baja: Orihuela, Torrevieja, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Dolores, Catral, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Rafal, Redován, Benejúzar, Algorfa, Jacarilla, San Fulgencio, Benijófar, Formentera del Segura, Bigastro, San Isidro, Pilar de la Horadada

Yellow Alert in the Province of Alicante L'Alacantí: Xixona, Torremaçanes

Alto Vinalopó: Villena, Biar, Sax, Camp de Mirra, Beneixama, Cañada

Medio Vinalopó: Elda, Petrer, Pinoso, Algueña, Monóvar, Hondón de las Nieves, Hondón de los Frailes, La Romana