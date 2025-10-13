List of Municipalities in Alicante on Orange and Yellow Alert Due to Rain, Hail, and Wind Aemet and Emergencies activate warnings for rainfall that could reach up to 140 litres per square metre in twelve hours

Views of Forna during the afternoon of this Monday.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Monday, 13 October 2025, 17:10 Comenta Share

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) and the Generalitat's Emergency Coordination Centre have reactivated orange and yellow warnings in the province of Alicante.

The state agency has marked the various regions of the province of Alicante, which will remain on alert until midnight this Monday.

The tail of the trough, also known as 'Alice' by Aemet, will leave its final effects across the province. These include rain, storms, very strong wind gusts, and hail.

In this regard, Aemet indicates that in the northern coast of Alicante - on orange alert - rain and storms are expected that could bring up to 140 litres per square metre in 12 hours, and accumulations of 60 mm in one hour.

Furthermore, storms are expected both on the northern coast of the province of Alicante, as well as on the southern coast and inland. The Miteco agency stresses that they may be accompanied by hail and very strong wind gusts.

Likewise, the effects of 'Alice' will also be felt on the southern coast of Alicante with rain that could bring accumulations of up to 20 litres per square metre in one hour.

Aemet's forecast is to deactivate the orange alert from midnight on the northern coast of Alicante, transitioning to a yellow warning - until seven in the morning - while this will disappear from the rest of the province by Tuesday.

Municipalities by regions Orange alert

Municipalities of Marina Alta on orange alert Alcalalí

L'Atzúbia

Beniarbeig

Benigembla

Benidoleig

Benimeli

Benissa

Poble Nou de Benitatxell

Calpe

Castell de Castells

Dénia

Gata de Gorgos

Xaló

Xàbia

Llíber

Murla

Ondara

Orba

Parcent

Pedreguer

Pego

Ràfol d'Almúnia

Sagra

Sanet y Negrals

Senija

La Vall de Laguar

La Vall de Gallinera

La Vall d'Ebo

La Vall d'Alcalà

Els Poblets

Teulada-Moraira

Tormos

El Verger

Municipalities of Marina Baixa on orange alert Altea

Bolulla

Beniardà

Benifato

Benimantell

Callosa d'en Sarrià

Confrides

El Castell de Guadalest

Sella

Tàrbena

Municipalities of El Comtat on orange alert Alcosser de Planes

Alfafara

Almudaina

L'Alqueria d'Asnar

Balones

Beniarrés

Benilloba

Benillup

Benimarfull

Benimassot

Cocentaina

Facheca

Famorca

Gaianes

Gorga

L'Orxa

Millena

Muro de Alcoi

Planes

Quatretondeta

Tollos

Municipalities by regions Yellow alert

Municipalities of Marina Baixa on yellow alert Benidorm

L'Alfàs del Pi

La Vila Joiosa

Finestrat

Polop

La Nucia

Relleu

Orxeta

Municipalities of L'Alacantí on yellow alert Alicante

Mutxamel

Sant Joan

San Vicente del Raspeig

Busot

Aigües

Agost

La Torre de les Maçanes

Xixona

Municipalities of L'Alcoià on yellow alert Alcoi

Banyeres de Mariola

Benifallim

Castalla

Ibi

Onil

Penàguila

Tibi

Municipalities of Alto Vinalopó on yellow alert Beneixama

Biar

Cañada

Campo de Mirra

La Canyada

Sax

Salinas

Villena

Municipalities of Medio Vinalopó on yellow alert Aspe

Elda

Hondón de las Nieves

Hondón de los Frailes

Monforte del Cid

Monóvar

Novelda

Petrer

Pinoso

La Romana

Municipalities of Bajo Vinalopó on yellow alert Elche

Santa Pola

Crevillente

Municipalities of Vega Baja on yellow alert Albatera

Algorfa

Almoradí

Benferri

Benijófar

Bigastro

Callosa de Segura

Catral

Cox

Daya Nueva

Daya Vieja

Dolores

Formentera del Segura

Granja de Rocamora

Guardamar del Segura

Jacarilla

Los Montesinos

Orihuela

Pilar de la Horadada

Rafal

Redován

Rojales

San Fulgencio

San Isidro

San Miguel de Salinas

Torrevieja