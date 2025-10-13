List of Municipalities in Alicante on Orange and Yellow Alert Due to Rain, Hail, and Wind
Aemet and Emergencies activate warnings for rainfall that could reach up to 140 litres per square metre in twelve hours
Adrián Mazón
Alicante
Monday, 13 October 2025, 17:10
The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) and the Generalitat's Emergency Coordination Centre have reactivated orange and yellow warnings in the province of Alicante.
The state agency has marked the various regions of the province of Alicante, which will remain on alert until midnight this Monday.
The tail of the trough, also known as 'Alice' by Aemet, will leave its final effects across the province. These include rain, storms, very strong wind gusts, and hail.
In this regard, Aemet indicates that in the northern coast of Alicante - on orange alert - rain and storms are expected that could bring up to 140 litres per square metre in 12 hours, and accumulations of 60 mm in one hour.
Furthermore, storms are expected both on the northern coast of the province of Alicante, as well as on the southern coast and inland. The Miteco agency stresses that they may be accompanied by hail and very strong wind gusts.
Likewise, the effects of 'Alice' will also be felt on the southern coast of Alicante with rain that could bring accumulations of up to 20 litres per square metre in one hour.
Aemet's forecast is to deactivate the orange alert from midnight on the northern coast of Alicante, transitioning to a yellow warning - until seven in the morning - while this will disappear from the rest of the province by Tuesday.
Municipalities by regions
Orange alert
Municipalities of Marina Alta on orange alert
-
Alcalalí
-
L'Atzúbia
-
Beniarbeig
-
Benigembla
-
Benidoleig
-
Benimeli
-
Benissa
-
Poble Nou de Benitatxell
-
Calpe
-
Castell de Castells
-
Dénia
-
Gata de Gorgos
-
Xaló
-
Xàbia
-
Llíber
-
Murla
-
Ondara
-
Orba
-
Parcent
-
Pedreguer
-
Pego
-
Ràfol d'Almúnia
-
Sagra
-
Sanet y Negrals
-
Senija
-
La Vall de Laguar
-
La Vall de Gallinera
-
La Vall d'Ebo
-
La Vall d'Alcalà
-
Els Poblets
-
Teulada-Moraira
-
Tormos
-
El Verger
Municipalities of Marina Baixa on orange alert
-
Altea
-
Bolulla
-
Beniardà
-
Benifato
-
Benimantell
-
Callosa d'en Sarrià
-
Confrides
-
El Castell de Guadalest
-
Sella
-
Tàrbena
Municipalities of El Comtat on orange alert
-
Alcosser de Planes
-
Alfafara
-
Almudaina
-
L'Alqueria d'Asnar
-
Balones
-
Beniarrés
-
Benilloba
-
Benillup
-
Benimarfull
-
Benimassot
-
Cocentaina
-
Facheca
-
Famorca
-
Gaianes
-
Gorga
-
L'Orxa
-
Millena
-
Muro de Alcoi
-
Planes
-
Quatretondeta
-
Tollos
Yellow alert
Municipalities of Marina Baixa on yellow alert
-
Benidorm
-
L'Alfàs del Pi
-
La Vila Joiosa
-
Finestrat
-
Polop
-
La Nucia
-
Relleu
-
Orxeta
Municipalities of L'Alacantí on yellow alert
-
Alicante
-
Mutxamel
-
Sant Joan
-
San Vicente del Raspeig
-
Busot
-
Aigües
-
Agost
-
La Torre de les Maçanes
-
Xixona
Municipalities of L'Alcoià on yellow alert
-
Alcoi
-
Banyeres de Mariola
-
Benifallim
-
Castalla
-
Ibi
-
Onil
-
Penàguila
-
Tibi
Municipalities of Alto Vinalopó on yellow alert
-
Beneixama
-
Biar
-
Cañada
-
Campo de Mirra
-
La Canyada
-
Sax
-
Salinas
-
Villena
Municipalities of Medio Vinalopó on yellow alert
-
Aspe
-
Elda
-
Hondón de las Nieves
-
Hondón de los Frailes
-
Monforte del Cid
-
Monóvar
-
Novelda
-
Petrer
-
Pinoso
-
La Romana
Municipalities of Bajo Vinalopó on yellow alert
-
Elche
-
Santa Pola
-
Crevillente
Municipalities of Vega Baja on yellow alert
-
Albatera
-
Algorfa
-
Almoradí
-
Benferri
-
Benijófar
-
Bigastro
-
Callosa de Segura
-
Catral
-
Cox
-
Daya Nueva
-
Daya Vieja
-
Dolores
-
Formentera del Segura
-
Granja de Rocamora
-
Guardamar del Segura
-
Jacarilla
-
Los Montesinos
-
Orihuela
-
Pilar de la Horadada
-
Rafal
-
Redován
-
Rojales
-
San Fulgencio
-
San Isidro
-
San Miguel de Salinas
-
Torrevieja