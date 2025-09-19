Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Rescue operation using the spider method. PLP

Life Saved: Neighbour Rescued Through Window in Alicante Municipality

Residents raised the alarm as the victim was unresponsive and bleeding

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Friday, 19 September 2025, 11:40

In the early hours of Friday, a critical situation unfolded in an Alicante municipality. A specialised operation successfully saved the life of an injured and semi-conscious neighbour found on the floor of his home.

Residents alerted the Local Police of Petrer as the man was not answering calls or opening his door, prompting a patrol to arrive at the scene.

The officers managed to enter the residence through a window, finding the victim lying on the floor, semi-conscious and bleeding, confirming the severity of the situation.

An emergency medical service unit (SAMU) was immediately activated, and the Fire Brigade was also notified, as the narrow staircase prevented the victim from being carried out on a stretcher through the building.

The solution involved setting up an external ladder on the building's facade and using the spider system, a specialised device that allows for the safe descent of immobilised patients.

With this procedure, the security forces and medical personnel successfully evacuated the injured neighbour through the window on a stretcher and transported him by ambulance to the General Hospital of Elda, thus saving his life.

