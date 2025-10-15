Lexus updates the LBX with the Vibrant Edition

Patxi Fernández Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 09:05 Comenta Share

The Lexus offensive in the compact SUV segment has achieved unprecedented success in Spain with the LBX model. The Japanese brand has sold over 5,500 units of the smallest hybrid in its range in the two years it has been on the market, marking a "milestone" as the best historical start for a new model of the brand.

In Europe, the LBX has become the second best-selling Lexus model, with over 23,000 units in 2024. Now the "small" Lexus is updated with a new version of the car, a special edition called the LBX Vibrant Edition.

It will be available in three exterior color options in a two-tone finish, with the roof finished in glossy black in combination with Hollywood Red, Santorini White, or Detroit Black.

With the intention of enhancing its sporty image, it inherits the dynamism of the LBX Emotion, incorporating 18-inch Black Matte wheels, decorative elements in matte black on the front and rear bumpers, or an interior upholstered in semi-aniline leather in black and red, among others.

Although no limit on units has been set, this new vehicle will only be on sale from this October until May 2026. The first units will be delivered in February next year. It will be on sale for 43,200 euros.

The success of the LBX lies in its ability to attract a "younger and more female audience," thanks to an approach that goes beyond traditional luxury: the multisensory experience inside the vehicle.

Lexus defines luxury as the total onboard experience, where every detail the driver or passenger sees, hears, touches, and even smells combines harmoniously to create a perfect environment. The interior design is based on attention to detail, applying Japanese craftsmanship (Takumi) and the spirit of hospitality (Omotenashi).

The cabin is designed to allow users to adjust the ambiance to their mood or the type of journey, using soothing lighting, relaxing sounds, or refreshing fragrances.

To achieve this immersive experience, Lexus relies on top-tier partners, such as Givaudan (Fragrances). The brand has collaborated in creating a new fragrance inspired by Japanese bamboo forests, highlighting the power of smell, one of the most emotional senses.

Mark Levinson (Sound) has maintained its collaboration with Lexus for over 25 years. In the LBX, it features a Mark Levinson Premium Sound system with 13 speakers that reproduces a "precise and energetic soundstage" in its quiet cabin.

The LBX is the flagship of the brand's new luxury concept, offering a "casual and premium" character with bolder options and innovative upholstery. Lexus designer Viviana Hohenstein highlighted the design philosophy based on Time, which seeks to "preserve our legacy while innovating in our craftsmanship to create products that offer value and appeal."

Sustainability is also a pillar, with the use of bamboo—a material rooted in Japanese culture—as a versatile and lower environmental impact option in its designs. With the LBX, Lexus consolidates its position, demonstrating that size does not compromise an immersive and fully personalized luxury experience.