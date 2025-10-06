Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Lexus Unveils the RZ 550e F SPORT: 408 HP of Electric Thrill

Patxi Fernández

Monday, 6 October 2025, 13:05

Lexus has unveiled the most spectacular addition to its RZ 2026 range, the RZ 550e F SPORT, a model that introduces maximum sports performance and the striking F SPORT style to its fully electric line for the first time.

This flagship model will arrive at Lexus dealerships in Spain starting February 2026, with a starting price for the RZ range of 52,000 euros.

The RZ 550e F SPORT is immediately distinguished by its unequivocal focus on sportiness, offering an exhilarating driving experience with a maximum power of 408 HP (300 kW), allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds.

This performance is enhanced by a series of exterior aesthetic details that are not merely decorative but improve the vehicle's aerodynamics, stability, and cooling.

The exterior design of the RZ 550e F SPORT is a study in sporty functionality. Its innovative 20-inch EV Aero wheels with a lightweight resin coating enhance aerodynamic efficiency, contributing to maximizing energy efficiency. The front bumper incorporates integrated air intakes whose primary function is to channel airflow towards the brake calipers to optimize their performance and cooling.

At the rear, the vehicle stands out with a double-wing spoiler that enhances rear axle behavior, and a rear diffuser specifically designed with aerodynamic appendages to improve stability.

The F SPORT exclusivity extends to the interior, creating a cabin where sportiness, elegance, and innovation merge. Occupants are embraced by Black F SPORT upholstery in a combination of black and dark grey, using Ultrasuede™ and synthetic leather materials with striking blue contrast stitching. The F SPORT front seats have been developed with an integrated foam technique that ensures superior body support, especially in curves, thanks to their sleek side bolsters.

The sporty ambiance is completed with details such as the Jet-type steering wheel with the F SPORT emblem, sports pedals, and an aluminum footrest, along with an exclusive decorative trim with micro-geometric patterns.

In addition to its power, the new RZ 550e F SPORT introduces key technological innovations such as the ingenious Lexus Steer by Wire system and the innovative Lexus Interactive Manual Drive, elevating performance and driving experience to new heights in the brand's first fully electric F SPORT model.

