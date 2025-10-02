Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

New Leonart Daytona 125: Enhanced Quality and Comfort for the Spanish Urban Custom

Thursday, 2 October 2025, 14:05

Leonart Motors unveils the new version of the Daytona 125, one of the most renowned models in its catalogue and a benchmark in the low-displacement custom motorcycle segment. It receives technical and design improvements, reaffirming its personality with enhanced quality, comfort, and dynamic performance.

The new Daytona features a redesigned side cover, housing the battery, which provides a cleaner look. Additionally, following the line of its sister model, the Leonart Pilder 125, it introduces an updated speedometer that combines retro style with a more modern and functional design.

The rear suspension has been completely revised to improve dynamic performance, ensuring greater stability and comfort for passengers. In terms of brakes, the Daytona is equipped with new calipers and hoses, offering a more precise feel and stronger braking.

The new ECU has been developed to optimise engine performance, achieving a more refined response and a more progressive power delivery. This system also ensures compliance with the Euro 5+ standards.

According to Marc Llorens, the brand's design manager, "the Daytona has always been an icon in our catalogue. With this update, we have managed to maintain its classic spirit while adapting to the quality, comfort, and efficiency standards demanded by today's riders," he comments.

With this set of innovations, the Leonart Daytona 125, priced at €4,290.00, stands as an attractive option among eighth-litre customs. Currently, Leonart Motors is present in over ten countries, including France, Italy, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland. More recently, the brand has successfully entered the Japanese market.

