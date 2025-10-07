LeBron James Stuns the Basketball World with Imminent Announcement

Óscar Bellot Madrid Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 13:06 Comenta Share

The countdown to 'The Decision of All Decisions' is underway, entering its final hours with the basketball world and sports fans on edge due to the announcement LeBron James will make at 6:00 PM this Tuesday (Spanish peninsular time). Approaching 41 years of age and on the verge of his twenty-third NBA season, the Akron star, arguably the only player who can challenge Michael Jordan's status as the greatest basketball player of all time, has sparked a wave of speculation since Monday when he left an enigmatic message on the social network X. The message was accompanied by a short video clip showing him walking towards a chair placed under a basketball hoop, reminiscent of the scene he orchestrated in July 2010 when he announced his departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat. This time, it points towards a retirement at the end of the upcoming season.

LeBron James exercised the 'player option' in his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers at the end of June to continue wearing the purple and gold for another season, his eighth since joining the Californian franchise. He won the championship ring with them in 2020, his fourth personal title after the two consecutive ones he secured during his time with the Miami Heat (2012 and 2013) and the one he achieved in 2016 as the leader of a Cavaliers team that also included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. He will earn $52.6 million over a season in which he will once again share the spotlight with Luka Doncic.

A relentless winner and record-breaker, the King continues to amaze both fans and critics with averages that only the chosen few can achieve - 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists during the last season, which hardly tarnish his career averages of 27 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists over 1,562 NBA games. However, he himself admitted a few months ago that his time in the world's best basketball competition was nearing its end. "I am excited about the opportunity to play another year in the sport I love. Whatever path this season takes, I am fully committed because I don't know when the end will be. I know it's closer than further," he stated last week.

Given the signs he has been leaving, that end could come as soon as Sunday, April 12, 2026, when the Lakers will play their last regular-season game against the Utah Jazz, provided the Californians do not reach the playoffs. To understand the magnitude of what could happen this afternoon if LeBron confirms his 'last dance,' one only needs to see how ticket prices for that game have skyrocketed, already exceeding $770 amid the rumors sparked by the Ohio forward's announcement of 'The Decision of All Decisions.'

It's no wonder. As the NBA's all-time leading scorer (42,184 points), LeBron James is the player who has played the most minutes in the competition (59,041) and the second to have participated in the most games (1,562), surpassed only by Robert Parish (1,611), whom he could surpass during a season shaping up to be his 'Farewell Season.' He is expected to receive tribute after tribute from fans at every court he steps on, similar to what happened with the late Kobe Bryant in 2016. Interestingly, the Black Mamba also scored his last basket against the Utah Jazz, the same opponent LeBron James could bid farewell to if the rumors are confirmed, adding even more symbolism to an announcement that keeps all basketball fans on edge.