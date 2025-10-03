Leasing Surpasses 257,000 Registrations in the First Nine Months of the Year

Vehicle leasing in Spain has concluded the third quarter of the year with a very positive balance, consolidating its growth. The sector surpasses 257,000 registrations in the first nine months of the year, driven by strong investment and leadership in the transition towards electrification, which now accounts for more than 50% of its new registrations.

According to data from the Spanish Vehicle Leasing Association (AER), cumulative registrations up to September 2025 reached 257,489 units, representing an increase of 3.33% compared to the same period last year. This upward trend was particularly evident in September, with a registration increase of 11.89%.

The sector's vitality is evident in the investment made. In the first nine months of the year, leasing companies have allocated 5.923 billion euros to the purchase of new vehicles, a figure that represents a growth of 4.91% and approaches the 6 billion euro mark, even surpassing pre-pandemic results.

According to José-Martín Castro Acebes, president of the AER, leasing "demonstrates its strength and growth capacity," establishing itself as a "reference in the transition towards more innovative, efficient, safe, and connected mobility."

Leasing is positioning itself as a key player in the energy transition of the vehicle fleet. Registrations of electrified vehicles (pure electric and plug-in hybrids) experienced a growth of 55.69%, reaching a 13.24% share in the sector. Pure electric vehicles (BEV) show particularly strong performance, with a cumulative increase of 77.27%.

The commitment to efficiency goes further, as more than half of new leasing registrations (50.25%) correspond to alternative energy vehicles (electrified, hybrid, gas, and hydrogen), a figure that doubles the penetration rate recorded in 2024.

In addition to its leadership in sustainable mobility, leasing maintains its dominance in the business channel, where it represents 48.13% of the market. Its strength is particularly notable in the segment of commercial vehicles, vans, and pick-ups, where the sector captures 42.09% of total registrations.