Researchers from IDiBE UMH have led the international clinical trial on the Oncapsisens® cream. UMH

UMH Leads Clinical Trial to Alleviate Chemotherapy Side Effects on Skin

International trials confirm the efficacy of a cream developed by a spin-off linked to the Elche university

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Thursday, 2 October 2025, 19:40

Comenta

Specialists from the Institute of Research, Development and Innovation in Health Biotechnology of Elche (IDiBE) UMH have coordinated an international clinical trial demonstrating the efficacy of an innovative topical cream to alleviate the side effects of chemotherapy on the skin.

Up to 80% of patients treated with taxanes or platinum salts develop palmar-plantar neuropathy, causing pain and loss of sensation in hands and feet, potentially forcing the interruption of treatment. The trial, published in the journal Clinical and Translational Oncology, was conducted in nine hospitals across Spain and Belgium with 142 cancer patients, as highlighted by UMH sources.

The results show that the application of Oncapsisens®, a formulation developed by the company Prospera Biotech (a UMH spin-off), reduces the incidence of neuropathy in hands and delays the onset of symptoms, improving patients' quality of life.

"Before Oncapsisens®, patients had no specific product to relieve these discomforts, which in many cases forced the reduction or suspension of chemotherapy," stated Professor Asia Fernández Carvajal. Meanwhile, Professor Antonio Ferrer Montiel explained that "the components of the cream protect the sensory terminals of the skin, reducing pain, tingling, and itching."

Currently, Oncapsisens® is available in pharmacies as a safe neurocosmetic for use without a prescription, with the potential to establish itself as a complement during and after chemotherapy. The study was funded by the Generalitat Valenciana, the Ministry of Science, and European FEDER funds.

