Last Call for Moto Morini's Riding Days

Riding Days by Moto Morini have travelled through various Spanish cities for months, gathering hundreds of motorcyclists around their passion for two wheels. On September 26th, they will hold their grand finale at X-Madrid, coinciding with the Xtreme Challenge.

It will be a day to share experiences, take the latest models for a spin, and bid farewell to a tour that has allowed firsthand discovery of models like the Moto Morini X-Cape 650, the X-Cape 700, the Seiemmezzo STR, and the Seiemmezzo SCR.

Throughout this tour, the Riding Days have brought together motorcyclists from all over Spain in a format of 40-minute guided routes, allowing each model to be discovered in real-world conditions with the support of the brand's technical team.

At every stop, the available reservation slots have been filled. Now, the tour concludes in Madrid, and during the day, attendees who wish can enjoy a 100% practical experience where they can ride the bikes, feel their performance, and talk with the technical team to discover Moto Morini. As with the other stops, participation is free but requires prior reservation through the official website.

As in previous stops, places are limited. To participate, it is mandatory to have an A license and attend with full gear (helmet, jacket, gloves, long trousers, and boots). Each test includes a guided route and a brief technical presentation of the chosen model. There are 5 time slots to test the motorcycles at 13:00, 14:00, 15:30, 18:30, and 19:30.

Those who cannot attend will always have the option to visit an official dealership to learn about the range and test the models at another time. Additionally, the brand continues to offer promotions and adjusted prices, making motorcycles like the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 (from €5,989), the X-Cape 700 (€7,190), the Seiemmezzo STR (€5,380), and the Seiemmezzo SCR (€6,140) more accessible.