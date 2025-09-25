How to Last 5,025 Days on a Top Bench: Simeone Becomes the Longest-Serving Manager The Argentine coach of Atlético de Madrid marks 5,025 days on the red-and-white bench this Thursday, 25th September, equalling a legend like Miguel Muñoz.

Javier Varela Thursday, 25 September 2025, 11:25

In today's football world, where managers are often disposable and rarely stay for more than a few years or even months, Diego Pablo Simeone is a 'rara avis'. "The usual thing with managers is to change, but I've had the unusual," he admitted recently. An iconic image at Atlético de Madrid is seeing Diego Pablo Simeone on the sidelines, running, shouting, correcting, desperate, euphoric... 5,025 days leading Atlético since he took on a significant challenge on December 23, 2011, which has turned into a beautiful love story.

Since that 'I do', Simeone has become the longest-serving manager at a Spanish club, surpassing Miguel Muñoz, who was Real Madrid's coach from April 13, 1960, to January 15, 1974. These 14 years and 9 months of 'cholismo' have brought 8 trophies to the red-and-white cabinets: two La Liga titles (2013-14, 2020-21), one Copa del Rey (2012/13), two Europa Leagues (2011-12, 2017-18), two UEFA Super Cups (2012, 2018), and one Spanish Super Cup (2014).

Additionally, he has ensured the team has 14 consecutive Champions League participations, reaching - and losing - two finals, and has crafted a team with a distinct identity. However, this longevity record comes during one of Simeone's most challenging times at the red-and-white bench.

2011/12 | The Beginning of It All On December 23, 2011, Simeone arrived as a replacement for Gregorio Manzano. The team was tenth in La Liga and full of doubts. His impact was immediate. Atlético began climbing the ranks, but the real transformation was seen in Europe. They won the Europa League final (3-0) against Athletic with a brace from Falcao and a goal from Diego Ribas. That title was the first cornerstone. 2012/13 | The Cup at the Bernabéu The first full season began with another title. They won the UEFA Super Cup (4-1) against Chelsea with a 'hat-trick' from Falcao. In La Liga, they finished third, qualifying for the Champions League, but the great success came in the Copa del Rey. Atlético lifted the title at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid after winning in extra time with a goal from Miranda (2-1). The victory broke a 14-year streak without beating their eternal rival. 2013/14 | La Liga and Lisbon It will be etched in the memory of the red-and-white fans as one of the most glorious. Simeone managed to break the dominance of Real Madrid and Barça, winning La Liga after 18 years. A week after winning the league, they lost the Champions League final in Lisbon, the club's first since 1974, in extra time (4-1) against Real Madrid.

Jorge 'Koke' Resurrección is Diego Pablo Simeone's favourite player. He is the most used since Simeone has been on the Atlético bench and is the current captain. He has played 652 matches under Simeone, clocking an impressive 51,105 minutes. Although he debuted with the first team on September 19, 2009, under Abel Resino, Simeone's arrival marked a decisive change.

He is the player with the most official matches in Atlético's history, 690 to date, and the one who has played the most in La Liga, 490. His record with Atlético includes eight titles: two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, and one Spanish Super Cup. Like Simeone, and barring any surprises, he will retire wearing the red-and-white to become a 'one club man'.

2014/15 | Spanish Super Cup Despite the loss of several stars, Simeone rebuilt the team and maintained its competitive spirit. The first success came in August, winning the Spanish Super Cup against Madrid. After a 1-1 draw at the Bernabéu, the red-and-whites won 1-0 at the Vicente Calderón with a goal from Mario Mandžukić. In La Liga, they finished third, and in the Champions League, they faced Madrid again, this time in the quarter-finals. 2015/16 | Another Bitter Champions Atlético fought toe-to-toe with Barça and Madrid and finished third, just three points behind the champion. In the Champions League, they embarked on an epic journey to the Milan final, where they faced Madrid again, this time losing on penalties. It was the second Champions League final lost to their eternal rival in three years, a harsh blow that nearly ended the 'Simeone era'. 2016/17 | Farewell to the Calderón The season did not bring titles, but it did mark the farewell to the Vicente Calderón. In La Liga, they finished third, and in the Copa del Rey, they reached the semi-finals, where they were eliminated by Barcelona. In the Champions League, they faced Madrid again in the semi-finals. After a 3-0 first-leg defeat, Atlético managed to go 2-0 up within 15 minutes in the return leg, but a Madrid goal ended the dream. It was the last great European night at the old stadium. 2017/18 | Second Europa League Atlético inaugurated the Metropolitano and took 'one-nilism' to the extreme that season, winning 13 matches 1-0. In La Liga, they had a solid campaign, finishing second behind Barça. In Europe, after being eliminated in the Champions League group stage, they reached the Europa League final, which they won against Olympique de Marseille 3-0. Griezmann, who scored twice, was the standout figure.

Antoine Griezmann is a key player in Simeone's Atlético and the third most used footballer, despite the French forward spending two seasons at Barcelona. In his 10 seasons with the red-and-white, he has played 451 matches and 34,216 minutes. He has scored 198 goals, making him the club's all-time top scorer. In La Liga, his favourite stage, he has celebrated 136 goals in 321 matches, being crucial to the team's consistency.

In the Copa del Rey, 'the little prince' has scored 16 goals in 32 matches. His impact in Europe is also notable: 44 goals in 93 Champions League and Europa League appearances. He adds two more goals in competitions like the Super Cup, completing an impeccable record. With these numbers, Griezmann is not only a living history of Atlético but also a reference in the world elite.

2018/19 | Another Super Cup The season began in the best way: they won the UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn against Madrid (4-2) in extra time. It was the first triumph in European competition against their eternal rival. In La Liga, they finished second, once again behind Barcelona. The hardest blow came in the Champions League, where they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus, after a 2-0 at the Metropolitano. 2019/20 | Comeback at Anfield It was a period of transition with the departure of Antoine Griezmann and the arrival of João Félix. In La Liga, they finished third, but without competing for the title. In the Champions League, they achieved a memorable comeback against Liverpool at Anfield - with a brace from Marcos Llorente - in the last match before football was 'closed' due to COVID. 2020/21 | The Pandemic League Atlético were crowned La Liga champions for the eleventh time in their history. The title was secured on the final day with a 1-2 victory against Valladolid, with goals from Correa and Luis Suárez and a large part of the fans outside the José Zorrilla. In the Champions League, they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Chelsea. 2021/22 | Return of Griezmann The season began with the return of Antoine Griezmann, the third most used footballer by Simeone as Atlético's manager, after two years at Barcelona. In La Liga, they finished third again, while in the Champions League, they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Manchester City. In the Copa del Rey, the team fell in the round of 16 against Real Sociedad. 2022/23 | European Disappointment The season was marked by the team's early elimination in the Champions League. They finished last behind Bruges, Leverkusen, and Porto. This affected the rest of the competitions. In La Liga, they finished third, but eleven points behind the champion, Barcelona. In the Copa del Rey, they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Madrid.

Jan Oblak has spent 12 seasons at Atlético and is the second most used footballer by Simeone. The Slovenian goalkeeper has played 502 matches defending the red-and-white goal, amassing an impressive 45,389 minutes. Oblak joined Atlético in 2014 from Benfica for 16 million euros, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in La Liga at the time. To understand the magnitude of the goalkeeper, one only needs to look at his stats. He has played 375 matches in La Liga with Atlético and has kept a clean sheet in 176 of them.

Oblak joined Atlético for six seasons and has already won six Zamora trophies: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2025. These numbers certify him as the best goalkeeper in Atlético and La Liga history. A sixth Zamora was achieved by conceding 30 goals in 36 matches, with an average of 0.833, surpassing two goalkeeping legends like Antoni Ramallets and Víctor Valdés, both with five awards. Under Simeone, Atlético has won eight Zamora trophies, including the two won by Thibaut Courtois in 2013 and 2014.

2023/24 | Griezmann, Top Scorer The season will be remembered because Antoine Griezmann surpassed Luis Aragonés as Atlético's all-time top scorer on January 10, 2024, after scoring the 2-2 against Madrid in the Super Cup semi-final. In La Liga, they disappointed by finishing fourth, while in the Champions League, they reached the quarter-finals, being eliminated by Dortmund. In the Copa del Rey, they reached the semi-finals but were stopped by Athletic, who won at the Metropolitano and San Mamés. 2024/25 | Oblak, 6th Zamora Atlético finished third in La Liga, allowing Jan Oblak to win his sixth Zamora trophy, being the only goalkeeper to achieve it six times (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2025). In the Champions League, they fell in the quarter-finals against Madrid after the controversial penalty annulled to Julián Álvarez, and in the Copa del Rey, they reached the semi-finals but were eliminated by Barça. 2025/26 | The Worst League Start With ten points out of 18 possible in La Liga, Atlético is 8 points behind the leader. It is the largest gap with the first after six matchdays of the 'Simeone era'.

With Diego Pablo Simeone on the bench, Atlético has lost 19% of the matches played, whereas before the 'Cholo era', the red-and-white team lost 32%. With this new record, Simeone goes from being part of Atlético's history to becoming a legend. In capital letters. For some time now, there have been rumours of him leaving Atlético, but he will go when he believes his work at the club is done and there is no more growth. For now, he is contracted until 2027.